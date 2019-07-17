‘Making The Cut’: Fashion Designer & Influencer Chiara Ferragni Joins Amazon’s Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Fashion Series

Fashion designer and influencer Chiara Ferragni has joined Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s forthcoming Amazon series Making The Cut.

Ferragni, who appeared as a guest judge on season 13 of Klum and Gunn’s former show Project Runway, has joined the competition series as part of the judging panel. This comes as the show brings the challenge to Tokyo.

The shoppable fashion series will air on the SVOD service in more than 200 countries next year.

Ferragni joins the judging panel, which includes supermodel Naomi Campbell, who also serves as a consulting producer, former EIC of Vogue Paris Carine Roitfeld, designer Joseph Altuzarra and fashion icon, bestselling author and television personality Nicole Richie.

She made her name in New York with her blog The Blonde Salad before going on to model for Guess and a shoe collaboration with Steve Madden. She later went on to design her own line of footwear as part of her Chiara Ferragni Collection and run talent agency TBS Crew Srl.

Making The Cut brings together 12 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the globe who are competing to take their fledging brands to the next level to become the next big global phenomenon. Looks from Making the Cut will be available to buy on Amazon, and the winner of the series will receive $1M to invest in their brand.

Making the Cut is produced by SKR Productions and executive produced by Sara Rea, Page Feldman, Klum, Gunn and Jennifer Love.