‘Major Crimes’ Los Angeles True Crime Anthology Series In Works By David Ayer, Tucker Tooley & eOne

EXCLUSIVE: David Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park, Tucker Tooley’s Tooley Entertainment and Entertainment One are teaming to produce Major Crimes, an original anthology series which will follow the most daring heists, robberies, and crimes in Los Angeles history. Chris Collins (The Wire, The Sopranos) will pen the project and serve as showrunner. Christian Gudegast, writer-director of Den of Thieves, which was produced by Tooley, is attached to direct several episodes.Ayer also is expected to direct several episodes.

From left: Chris Collins, Christian Gudegast Personal Archive/Shutterstock

Each season of Major Crimes will be built around a single crime and take an in-depth look at both the detectives and criminals behind the case.

Ayer and Long will executive produce alongside Tooley Entertainment’s Tucker Tooley. eOne, where both Tooley Entertainment and Cedar Park, are under multi-year deals, is the studio and controls worldwide rights.

Related Story David Ayer Signs With WME

“We are thrilled to bring our partners at Cedar Park and Tooley Entertainment together on this talent-rich project that dives into Los Angeles’ rich history,said Peter Micelli, eOne’s chief strategy officer.

In addition to directing and writing Den of Thieves, which grossed more than $80 million worldwide, Gudegast also co-wrote the screenplay for London Has Fallen.

“Christian Gudegast is an absolute master of the crime genre and I’m excited to reunite with him, joined by David Ayer and Chris Long, whose style is aligned with Christian’s with their celebrated brand of hyper-realistic storytelling,” said Tooley.

Added Ayer and Long,.”David is extremely excited to dive into this subject matter and collaborate with a strong, fellow Angeleno director like Christian Gudegast and the steady hand of Tucker Tooley and backed by eOne.”

Producer Tooley’s films have earned more than $1.2 billion at the domestic box office. Current projects include Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, starring Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr., Hunter Killer, with Butler and Gary Oldman, The Way Between written by Frozen‘s Jennifer Lee, and Now I See You starring Emma Roberts.

Cedar Park is currently in post production on the film The Tax Collector, directed and written by Ayer, and starring Bobby Soto, George Lopez, Lana Parilla and Shia LaBeouf. On the TV side, Cedar Park has in the works Family Crimes, written by Ayer and produced in conjunction with Jerry Bruckheimer Television; Stephen King’s The Bone Church and Cointelpro from Leon Hendrix and Ajani Jackson.

before partnering with Aywe, Long served as programming chief at Audience Network which he ran for 18 years. Most recently, Ayer directed Netflix’s hit feature film Bright and he will reeturn to write and direct the sequel Bright 2.

“To collaborate with another LA native filmmaker like David, someone I’ve long admired, is an honor,” said Gudegast. “He and his partner Chris share Tucker and my passion for telling authentic stories that examine the endlessly fascinating criminal landscapes of Southern California, which we believe to be the world capital of gangsterism.”

Cedar Park and Ayer are repped by WME.