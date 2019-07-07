‘Maiden’ Tacks Solid in Expansion; ‘Echo In The Canyon’ Crosses $2M: Specialty Box Office

No shock, Spider-Man and the like dominated the July 4th holiday weekend, mostly sidelining the specialties save for some solid holdovers. Only a very few limited release titles braved an opening. Roadside Attractions bowed Sundance 2019 doc Marianne And Leonard: Words of Love in four New York and Los Angeles theaters to a decent start. The Nick Broomfield-directed film about the relationship between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen, grossed an estimated $44,311 in the three-day estimate, averaging $11,077.

“We picked [the holiday weekend] because there’s Spider-Man and we’ll have [the standout] specialty,” said Roadside Attractions co-president Howard Cohen ahead of the title’s bow earlier in the week. “It’s also a good time for docs.”

Music-related docs have had good runs with summer launches. Sony Classics’ July, 2012 opener, Searching For Sugar Man actually opened a bit slower in three locations in its opening frame, grossing over $27K, averaging $9,153. The title picked up momentum, however, eventually totaling over $3.69M. Oscar-winner 20 Feet From Stardom (RADiUS-TWC) had a higher PTA at $18,199 in its debut weekend in June, 2013, grossing $54,596 in three theaters. The doc went on to cume over $4.8M.

Last July 4th weekend, Roadside opened Kevin Macdonald doc Whitney in 451 locations, grossing $1.26M, averaging $2,806. The feature went on to cume just over $3M. Roadside will expand Marianne And Leonard over the next several weeks, taking its location count into the low hundreds.

Also opening was Cohen Media Group’s 4K restoration of the 1982 French crime bio-drama The Return Of Martin Guerre starring Gérard Depardieu and Nathalie Bale in two locations. The feature grossed an estimated $9,072 in the three-day, averaging $4,536.

Sony Classics berthed Toronto doc Maiden in 24 theaters in its second weekend outing, up from six in its launch. The film grossed $147,467, averaging $6,144. The average is down only about 21% from its opening PTA of $7,822 from a $46,931 debut gross. Maiden has cumed just over $224K.

Mexican drama The Chambermaid played three additional runs in its holdover weekend, grossing $15,944 in four theaters, averaging $3,986. The Kino Lorber release had an exclusive run last weekend, grossing $5,490.

ArtAffects Entertainment’s faith-drama The Other Side Of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith shed 26 runs in its second frame. The title was still in a sizable 179 theaters over the holiday, grossing just under $178K for a PTA of just $994. The Other Side Of Heaven 2 has cumed $966K.

NEW RELEASES

Marianne And Leonard: Words Of Love (Roadside Attractions) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $44,311, Average $11,077

The Return Of Martin Guerre (1982, 4K restoration) (Cohen Media Group) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $9,072, Average $4,536

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

The Chambermaid (Kino Lorber) Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $15,944, Average $3,986, Cume $49,123

Maiden (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [24 Theaters] Weekend $147,467, Average $6,144, Cume $224,216

The Other Side Of Heaven 2: Fire Of Faith (ArtAffects Entertainment) Week 2 [179 Theaters] Weekend $177,975, Average $994, Cume $966,425

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Wild Rose (Neon) Week 3 [63 Theaters] Weekend $209,000, Average $3,317, Cume $380,770

The Dead Don’t Die (Focus Features) Week 4 [267 Theaters] Weekend $193,000, Average $723, Cume $6,310,000

The Last Black Man In San Francisco (A24) Week 5 [188 Theaters] Weekend $476,354; 5-day: $669,019, Average $2,534; 5-day: $3,559, Cume $2,731,919

Papi Chulo (Blue Fox Entertainment) Week 5 [11 Theaters] Weekend $8.813, Average $801, Cume $73,522

Pavarotti (CBS Films) Week 5 [250 Theaters] Weekend $470,000, Average $1,880, Cume $2,983,631

Echo In The Canyon (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 7 [145 Theaters] Weekend $319,046, Average $2,200, Cume $2,007,811

Halston (1091) Week 7 [4 Theaters] Weekend $3,277, Average $819, Cume $136,871

All Is True (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [23 Theaters] Weekend $12,478, Average $543, Cume $1,151,506

The Biggest Little Farm (Neon) Week 9 [107 Theaters] Weekend $127,400, Average $1,191, Cume $3,776,998

Meeting Gorbachev (1091) Week 10 [3 Theaters] Weekend $3,123, Average $1,041, Cume $235,356

The White Crow (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [24 Theaters] Weekend $7,311, Average $305, Cume $1,804,657

Amazing Grace (Neon) Week 15 [8 Theaters] Weekend $4,400, Average $550, Cume $4,435,780

Apollo 11 (Neon) Week 19 [5 Theaters] Weekend $3,000, Average $600, Cume $8,928,520