Madefire Studios Launched, Alex Ott Named VP Of Production & Development

The just-launched Madefire Studios has made its first major executive hire as Alex Ott joins the studio as its VP of Production and Development. Ott, who will be based in Los Angeles, has producer credits on feature films that include Suicide Squad, Fury, and End of Watch.

Madefire Studios is a digital studio set to produce film, television, XR, and short-form entertainment. The focus of the studio will be new and original IP that is built off of the Madefire Platform for Creators, which is available through the Madefire App.

The studio launch and the hiring of Ott are part of the expanding operation of Madefire Inc, of Emeryville, Ca.,

Ott will guide IP from Madefire’s Motion Books (the platform’s native digital comics format) toward opportunities in television, short-form, and XR. Motion Books use sound, image layering, and movement to express graphic storytelling within the digital space.

That technology and platform have been put together with a roster of prestigious comic book artist-storytellers under the Madefire Originals banner. The creator roster includes Dave Gibbons (Watchmen, Kingsmen), Bill Sienkiewicz (Legion and The New Mutants), Mike Carey (The Girl With All The Gifts), and Madefire co-founder Liam Sharp (Wonder Woman, Green Lantern). Madefire Originals have reached more than a million readers per title.

Madefire Studios is also developing original IP with film director Corin Hardy (The Nun, The Hallow) and Emmy-winner Simon J Smith (Bee Movie, Penguins of Madagascar).

Madefire Originals

Madefire integrates content, tech, and data while providing both state-of-the-art authoring tools and a distribution approach that connects creators with audiences anywhere in the world. The Madefire app is the official comics partners for both Oculus and Magic Leap and is available across all major platforms (including phones, tablets, television, web, and VR/MR).

“We built Madefire for creators -– enabling anyone to publish their stories and reach an audience. This announcement is so important to me as Madefire Studios launches for a new generation of creators, bringing compelling characters and diverse stories into the marketplace,” said Ben Wolstenholme, Madefire co-founder and CEO. “I am thrilled to have Alex — who has a long history of working with A-list Hollywood talent –developing the best stories across multiple mediums. And to be scaling at this time in the world of entertainment is very exciting.”

Wolstenholme co-founded Moving Brands, a leading brand and digital agency.that produced award-winning work for Apple, BBC, Flipboard, HP, Ness, and Nokia.