‘Made For Love’: Cristin Milioti To Star In HBO Max Series Based On Novel

Cristin Milioti is set as the lead in HBO Max’s Made for Love, a half-hour straight-to-series adaptation based on Alissa Nutting’s tragicomic novel, from Patrick Somerville (Maniac, The Leftovers) and Paramount TV. S.J. Clarkson (Game of Thrones prequel, Collateral), is set to direct and executive produce.

Made for Love, based on Nutting’s novel, is a dark, absurd, and cynically poignant story of divorce and revenge. The series shows how far some will go for love, and how much further others will go to destroy it.

It follows Hazel Green (Milioti), a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol, an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive. Also, there are dolphins. The chip allows allows Byron unprecedented access to Hazel’s brain as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father and, alarmingly, his sex doll.

Made for Love was named the best book of 2017 by GQ, The New Yorker and NPR. Somerville will pen the adaptation and serve as showrunner. Along with Clarkson, Nutting, Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, and Dean Bakopoulos will also executive produce. Paramount is the studio.

Milioti’s credits include Netflix’s Black Mirror, FX’s second season of Fargo, Martin Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street, David Bowie’s Lazarus, 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother and the forthcoming film Palm Springs opposite Andy Samberg. Miloti also won a Grammy award and received a Tony nomination for her performance in the Broadway musical Once.

WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max is slated to launch in 2020.