'Hacksaw Ridge' Actor Luke Bracey Joins Olivia Munn & Justin Theroux In 'Violet' Indie From Justine Bateman

‘Hacksaw Ridge’ Actor Luke Bracey Joins Olivia Munn & Justin Theroux In ‘Violet’ Indie From Justine Bateman

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Belen Diaz/DYDPPA/Shutterstock (8218041n) Luke Bracey Ralph Lauren 'Polo Red Extreme' fragrance photocall, Madrid, Spain - 01 Feb 2017
Diaz/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Australian actor Luke Bracey is set to appear opposite Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux in Violet, an indie drama which is being directed by first-time helmer Justine Bateman, based on her own script.

The plot follows a burgeoning film executive who lives according to the Voice in her head, until unexpectedly realizing that it’s been lying about everything.

Bateman will also produce for her Section 5 label, along with Mark G. Mathis.

Bracey co-starred alongside Andrew Garfield in the Mel Gibson-directed war drama Hacksaw Ridge. Most recently, he was tapped to star alongside Emma Roberts Netflix’s Holidate film. Other credits include G.I. Joe: Retaliation, The November Man, and Point Break.

Bracey’s repped by Fourward, Morrissey Management, and CAA.

 

