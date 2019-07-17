‘Hacksaw Ridge’ Actor Luke Bracey Joins Olivia Munn & Justin Theroux In ‘Violet’ Indie From Justine Bateman

EXCLUSIVE: Australian actor Luke Bracey is set to appear opposite Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux in Violet, an indie drama which is being directed by first-time helmer Justine Bateman, based on her own script.

The plot follows a burgeoning film executive who lives according to the Voice in her head, until unexpectedly realizing that it’s been lying about everything.

Bateman will also produce for her Section 5 label, along with Mark G. Mathis.

Bracey co-starred alongside Andrew Garfield in the Mel Gibson-directed war drama Hacksaw Ridge. Most recently, he was tapped to star alongside Emma Roberts Netflix’s Holidate film. Other credits include G.I. Joe: Retaliation, The November Man, and Point Break.

