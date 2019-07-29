Lucy Hale To Host Teen Choice 2019; YouTuber To Co-Host & Performers Set

Lucy Hale won seven Teen Choice Awards for her role on Pretty Little Liars, but this year she’ll preside over the handing out of the hardware. The now-Katy Keene star will host Teen Choice 2019, which Fox will air live on Sunday, August 11, from Hermosa Beach, CA

David Dobrik, who has 13 million YouTube subscribers and whose clips have amassed 5.2 billion views, will co-host the trophy show, which will feature performances by OneRepublic, Bazzi, Blanco Brown, Mabel, Jordan McGraw and special guest Sarah Hyland of Modern Family.

Fox

Viewers also can expect a special appearance by rapper Lil Nas X, whose “Old Town Road” duet with Billy Ray Cyrus this week becomes the longest-running single in the 61-year history of the Billboard Hot 100.

Gabrielle Union, who’s up for a Teen Choice Award for L.A. Finest, and WWE Divas champions the Bella Twins, nommed for Choice Female Athlete, also have been added to the show. Others previously set to appear include Robert Downey Jr., Jessica Alba, Maia Mitchell and Gregg Sulkin.

Teen Choice 2019 will celebrate stars and projects in more than 50 categories covering film, television and Music. The show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Fox Alternative Entertainment. Bob Bain and Ashley Edens serve as executive producers.