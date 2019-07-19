‘The Hating Game’: ‘Pearson’ & ‘Suits’ Star Gina Torres Joins Lucy Hale & Robbie Amell In Rom-Com

EXCLUSIVE: Suits star Gina Torres is joining Lucy Hale and Robbie Amell in movie rom-com The Hating Game, which is due to get under way in New York in August.

As we revealed during Cannes, Peter Hutchings (Then Came You) will direct Christina Mengert’s adaptation of the bestselling novel by Sally Thorne.

The film is produced by Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures. Mister Smith Entertainment is co-financing and handling sales.

Pic tells the story of kind-hearted Lucy Hutton (Hale) and her cold-efficient nemesis Joshua Templeton (Amell). Resolving to achieve professional success without compromising her ethics, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against Josh, a rivalry that is impossibly complicated by her growing attraction to him. Torres will star as a co-CEO of two recently merged publishing houses where Lucy and Josh work.

Torres currently stars in and co-executive produces USA Network’s Pearson, the Torres-pitched spinoff of the network’s hit series Suits.

BCDF’s slate of book adaptations includes The Language Of Flowers with Kiersey Clemons and Nick Robinson; The Storied Life Of A.J Fikry with Naveen Andrews; Marie Lu’s Legend; Ray Feist’s fantasy series Riftwar; Becca Fitzpatrick’s supernatural romance series Hush, Hush; and romance-comedy Can You Keep A Secret?, which was recently completed with Alexandra Daddario starring.

Mister Smith’s slate includes Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life and Max Minghella’s directorial debut Teen Spirit starring Elle Fanning.

Torres is repped by Domain Talent, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.