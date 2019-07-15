Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Quentin Tarantino & Sony TV Team On Film Series To Air Ahead Of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Release

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Baz Luhrmann Finds His Elvis Presley; Austin Butler To Star In WB Biopic

Read the full story

‘Bright’ Actress Lucy Fry Cast In Action Thriller ‘Waldo’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (9290189hc) Lucy Fry 'Bright' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Dec 2017
Baron/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Australian actress Lucy Fry, who played opposite Will Smith in the Netflix film, Bright, has been added to the cast of Waldo, joining Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam, and Morena Baccarin.

Tim Kirkby is directing the action-thriller, which follows a disgraced LAPD detective (Hunnam), who’s spent the past three years living off the grid. He’s reluctantly pulled back into his old life by a former lover in order to solve the murder of an eccentric celebrity’s wife.

Dominic Monaghan, Eiza Gonzalez, Clancy Brown, and Jacob Scipio also co-star in the film which is based on the novel, Last Looks, by Howard Michael Gould, who adapted the pic.

Andrew Lazar, Brad Feinstein, Christina Weiss Lurie, and Steven Shainberg are producing.

Fry will soon be seen in Godfather of Harlem, Epix’s straight-to-series crime drama starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker. She’s repped by WME, 3 Arts and attorney Craig Emmanuel.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad