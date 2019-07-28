‘Lucifer’ Final Season Gets Six More Hours Ordered By Netflix, Bringing Total To 16 Episodes

Netflix has decided to give the Devil his due, and has expanded the final Season 5 episode order, adding six more hours, bringing the total to 16 episodes.

The addition was announced on the official NetflixUS Twitter account on Friday. The move to add additional episodes may have come from impassioned fan support, the same base that got the former Fox show moved to Netflix.

Last month, Lucifer executive producer Ildy Modrovich tried to gently break the news to fans that their beloved TV show is entering its final season.

In a Twitter post, Modrovich tried to head off efforts by fans who were already contemplating lobbying for a sixth season of the show. Netflix picked up a fourth and fifth season of the comic book drama after it was canceled by Fox after three seasons, in part because of the huge outpouring of support from fans of the series.

Buoyed by strong fan support, which made Lucifer the No.1 trending topic worldwide on the day of its May 2018 cancellation, series producer Warner Bros. TV shopped the series to steaming services and premium cable networks.

Modrovich said discussions about ending the series after its fifth and final season came after discussion with Netflix and Warner Bros. “And while we feel just as sad as many of you do that, this marvelous ride is coming to an end, a fight won’t change things right now.”

At 77 episodes through five seasons, Lucifer would be one of the longest-running Netflix original series. The episode count is between veterans Orange Is the New Black (91) and House Of Cards (73).

Lucifer is based on the comic book characters created by Neil Gaiman for DC’s Vertigo Imprint, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro. The series follows the charming, charismatic and devilishly handsome Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), helping LAPD detective Chloe Decker (German) take down criminals. Lucifer is produced by WBTV in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is executive-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed.