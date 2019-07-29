Luca Guadagnino Circles Warner Bros.’ ‘Lord Of The Flies’ Adaptation

Suspiria and Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is reportedly in talks to direct Warner Bros.’ latest take on William Golding’s novel Lord of the Flies, a project which the studio has been trying to mount for the last two years.

There’s been a couple of versions of Lord of the Flies prior: Peter Brook’s 1963 movie and Henry Hook’s 1990 film, the latter which was rated R and grossed just under $14M at the domestic box office.

The book follows a group of school boys who are stranded on a deserted island. They divide into two groups and square off against each other, giving way to savagery despite their best attempts for cooler, more rational heads to prevail. Guadagnino’s version will reportedly stick too that take, with a contemporary spin, however, no writers are attached to the project yet.

Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, and won for James Ivory’s best adapted screenplay. Last fall, the director released a remake of Dario Argento’s horror pic Suspiria with Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton, but it didn’t take off at the box office, making only $2.5M.

Variety first had the news about Lord of the Flies..