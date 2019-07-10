‘Lovecraft Country’: Tony Goldwyn Joins Cast Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Scandal alum Tony Goldwyn is set to guest star opposite Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Courtney B. Vance in HBO’s upcoming straight-to-series drama Lovecraft Country, from Misha Green, Oscar winner Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, and Warner Bros Television.

Penned by Green based on the 2016 novel from Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman (Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

Goldwyn will play Samuel Braithwhite, patriarch of his family, who views people as assets and objects, and outsiders, including his daughter Christina, as inferiors.

In addition to Majors, Smollett-Bell and Vance, he joins previously cast Michael Kenneth Williams, Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel and Mac Brandt.

Daniel Sackheim, Peele and Green, who also showruns, executive produce, along with Bad Robot’s Abrams and Ben Stephenson, Bill Carraro and Yann Demange, who directs the first episode.

Goldwyn starred for seven seasons as President Fitzgerald Grant in Shonda Rhimes’ hit series Scandal. He most recently was seen in a starring role opposite Uma Thurman in Netflix supernatural drama series Chambers. Goldwyn is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams.