MLB All-Star Game Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘Love Island’ Starts Low, ‘Bring The Funny’ Opens Strong

Tuesday’s primetime TV schedule featured returns, premieres and the MLB All-Star Game on Fox. The latter hit a 1.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.07 million viewers in fast affiliate ratings, making it the night’s top-rated program. Still, the baseball showcase was off from last year’s 2.1 rating and 8.67 million viewers.

The game, which ran from 8-11 PM ET, did have to compete against NBC’s America’s Got Talent (1.4, 9.64M), which returned to originals ticking up a tenth from its previous new episode. Also at 8 PM was the 90-minute series premiere of the buzzy “romantic” reality series Love Island at CBS, which netted with an 0.6 and 2.68 million viewers.

The reality competition will have plenty of chances to improve though: The network has committed to a new episode every weeknight leading to the UK import’s season finale August 7.

America’s Got Talent’s momentum spilled into the premiere of NBC’s Bring the Funny — and it worked to its advantage. The new comedy competition featuring Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, Jeff Foxworthy and Amanda Seales managed to live up to its name, garnering a 1.2 rating and 6.18 million viewers. That makes it the top-rated debut of a new summer alternative series since Steve Harvey’s Funderdome in June 2017.

Meanwhile, CBS’ Blood and Treasure (0.3, 2.96M) dipped to a series low. On the CW, the return of The 100 (0.2, 690,000) was even with its previous new episode.