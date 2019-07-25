‘Love Island’ Marathon Set On Pop TV

CBS’ hit reality romance series Love Island is heading to Pop TV. CBS-owned Pop will air a marathon of the series on Saturday, July 29 from 9 AM ET/PT until midnight. The 14-hour binge will include every episode of the series, from the July 9 premiere through the previous night’s broadcast. New one-hour episodes continue every weeknight through Wednesday, August 7 at 8 PM on CBS.

Hosted by actress/comedian Arielle Vandenberg, Love Island features a group of young single “Islanders” on a lookout for romance who are brought together in a stunning villa in a beautiful tropical location. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner.

CBS last year nabbed the U.S. format rights to the smash hit British dating competition series, from ITV Studios and Motion Content Group. Love Island has grown into the hottest unscripted series in the UK. British broadcaster ITV recently announced it will air two seasons next year, coming on the back of ratings growth for its fifth season, which is the most watched program of the year for adults aged 16-34 on all channels and broke the 6M viewer mark for the first time.

Pop’s summer schedule also includes Big Brother After Dark, a companion series to the hit CBS reality competition Big Brother, and the new critically acclaimed comedy Florida Girls.



Love Island is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Mandy Morris, Ben Thursby, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are Executive Producers. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Peter White contributed to this story.