‘My Scientology Movie’s Louis Theroux To Give Doc Keynote At Edinburgh International TV Festival

British-American documentary maker Louis Theroux is the latest high-profile name to be added to the Edinburgh International TV Festival.

Theroux, who broke through on Michael Moore’s NBC/BBC series TV Nation and made My Scientology Movie, will discuss his career in non-fiction filmmaking at the TV fest, which runs August 21-23 in Scotland.

He will be interviewed by How To Look Good Naked presenter Dawn O’Porter in the session titled When Dawn Met Louis… in homage to Theroux’s long-running series of interviews on the BBC. Theroux will also discuss the work of Michael Moore, Nick Broomfield and Ruby Wax as well as newer faces including Stacey Dooley and Reggie Yates and a slew of YouTube doc stars. Theroux recently fronted BBC Two doc Surviving America’s Most Hated Family about the Westboro Baptist Church.

The bookings were made by Ian Lamarra, the festival’s head of talent and creative director of Alaska TV, producers of A+E Networks’ forthcoming Damian Lewis series Spy Wars, who also booked the likes of House star Hugh Laurie and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig

Theroux said, “It’s been eighteen years since I was at Edinburgh TV Festival! I’m thrilled to be coming back and talking to Dawn about my favourite films and shows and opening up about my own process.”

O’Porter added, “So excited for this. Louis continues to be the master of factual TV and I have endless questions to ask him about it all.”