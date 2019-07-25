‘Los Espookys’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO

EXCLUSIVE: HBO has ordered a second season of Los Espookys, its half-hour primarily Spanish-language comedy series from Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video.

Created and written by Armisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres, the series is set in a strange and dreamy version of a present-day Latin American country and follows a group of friends turning their love for horror into a peculiar business.

“It’s a really fun, original, delightful show,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told Deadline at TCA.

Fabrega and Torres star along with Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco and Armisen.

Armisen, Michaels, Andrew Singer and Alice Mathias executive produce; Fabrega, Torres and Nate Young co-executive produce. Fernando Frias directed the pilot. The series is produced by Broadway Video in association with Antigravico, Más Mejor and the Oscar-winning Chilean production company Fabula.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’: Holy Roller Comedy Not A ‘Takedown Of Religion’, Danny McBride Says – TCA