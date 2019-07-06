Click to Skip Ad
Los Angeles News Anchors Duck For Cover When Earthquake Hits Live On Air – Watch

KCAL9 voa Twitter

KCAL9 news anchors Juan Fernandez and Sara Donchey were live on air when the Los Angeles area was hit by a powerful earthquake Friday night.

“We are experiencing quite a bit of shaking if you bear with us a moment,” Donchey said during KCAL9’s evening newscast. “We’re making sure nothing is going to come down in the studio here.”

The 7.1 earthquake, whose epicenter was about 125 miles north east from Los Angeles, was felt throughout the city and lasted more than 10 sec. That is visible in the video of Fernandez and Donchey’s reaction.

“This is a very strong earthquake,” Donchey said a few seconds later, grabbing onto Fernandez’s hand. “8:21 here and we’re experiencing very strong shaking. I think we need to get under the desk Juan.”

Watch:

Donchey later posted a note sharing what was going through her mind during the ordeal and sent well wishes to those near the epicenter who had been most affected:

