Los Angeles Area Rattled By Another Big Earthquake, Disneyland & Six Flags Shut Down Rides, Movie Theaters Evacuated, LA Dodgers Game Goes On

A second powerful earthquake in two days shook the Southland. Following the 6.4 magnitude quake centered near Ridgecrest, the same area was hit again tonight a little after 8 PM with an even stronger tremor. Preliminary estaminets pegged its magnitude at 7.1. It was later adjusted down to 6.9 before USGS revised it back to a 7.1.

Prelim M7.1 Earthquake 35.767, -117.605 Jul-06 03:19 UTC, updates https://t.co/uVJBfBodUN — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 6, 2019

The earthquake was felt throughout the Los Angeles area with a long, rolling, unsettling motion. Thousands took to social media to share their experience. The quake was caught on camera live during the LA Dodgers baseball game. It caused the TV camera to shake but the game never stopped.

The powerful earthquake was followed by a string of aftershocks, the strongest at 5.5 magnitude.

Six Flags Magic Mountain evacuated all rides for safety check before resuming normal operation about an hour later.

The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority and as a precautionary measure, we are conducting an extensive visual, structural, and operational safety checks on all of the rides before re-opening. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) July 6, 2019

Six Flags Magic Mountain is in the process of resuming normal operation. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) July 6, 2019

Disneyland visitors also reported that rides were closed temporarily following the earthquake.

Everyone evacuating from the Millenium Falcon. Bizarre to be in Battu for the aftershock #disney #disneyland #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ArOhYVnf14 — Kyle Reilly (@kylereilly) July 6, 2019

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, who has been spending the holiday in Los Angeles and tweeted about yesterday’s earthquake, was back on Twitter describing his experience tonight. He was at a movie theater which was evacuated.

In LA and just evacuated a movie theater as another quake struck. Bigger than yesterday’s. — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) July 6, 2019