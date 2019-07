Los Angeles Area Emmy Winners Announced – KCET Leads The Competition

KCET picked up a leading six wins tonight at the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, including awards for local color and culture/history. KMEX, KTLA and KVEA followed with five wins each.

KTLA’s wins included the best daily morning newscast and best daily daytime newscast categories. KVEA won the best evening newscast honor. The awards were handed out at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

Below is the complete list of winners at the 71st Los Angeles Area Emmys, including a breakdown of wins by each outlet.

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

LOUIS & JAZZ (THE MIGRANT KITCHEN) KCET

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Antonio Diaz, Producer

Stef Ferrari, Producer

Ben Hunter, Director, Editor

Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Austin Straub, Camera

ENVIRONMENT NEWS STORY

PLASTIC AND OUR OCEANS NBC4

(NBC4 NEWS AT 7AM AND 5PM)

Shanna Mendiola, Reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

SPORTS SPECIAL

DODGERMENTARY: 1988 PART 3 Spectrum

(DODGERMENTARY: 1988) SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA Sports Team

SPORTS FEATURE

KIRK GIBSON CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH Spectrum

(ACCESS SPORTSNET: DODGERS) SportsNet LA

Julian Gooden, Producer

Samuel L. Jackson, On-Camera Talent

George Lopez, On-Camera Talent

John Rosario, Director

David Sherbrook, Camera

Gregory Vincent Taylor, Executive Producer, Writer

Erick Cesar Vazquez, Editor, Producer

CULTURE/HISTORY

YOSEMITE (LOST LA) KCET

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Bill Dotson, Co-Producer

Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host

Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer

Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer

Steven Reich, Co-Producer

Thomas Rigler, Director, Producer

Edgar Sardarian, Editor

EDUCATION/INFORMATION

SE VALE SOÑAR KMEX

KMEX News Team

ARTS

THAT FAR CORNER: FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT IN KCET

LOS ANGELES (ARTBOUND)

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Collin Davis, Editor

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Christopher Hawthorne, Director, Executive Producer

Travis LaBella, Producer, Camera

Zoë Montano, Associate Producer

Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

ART/CULTURAL/HISTORICAL NEWS STORY

HOLLYWOOD: EL LETRERO QUE CAMBIO LA HISTORIA KMEX

(NOTICIAS UNIVISION A LAS SEIS)

Andrea Gonzalez, Reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES

FINDING HOME: A FOSTER YOUTH STORY PBS SoCal

Brenda Brkusic, Executive Producer

Joe Fenstermaker, Editor

Karen Hunte, Executive Producer

Ann Kaneko, Camera

Michelle Merker, Associate Producer

Margo Newman, Associate Producer

Laurie Parker, Producer

John Simmons, Camera

Pamela Tom, Director, Producer

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES NEWS STORY (Tie)

DNA DOE PROJECT (FOX11 NEWS AT 10PM) KTTV-TV

Matt Johnson, Producer, Reporter

PAWSITIVE CHANGE PRISON PROGRAM KTLA5

(KTLA5 NEWS AT 10 PM)

Kacey Montoya, Reporter

Paul Sanchez, Camera, Editor

HUMAN INTEREST NEWS STORY

THE KISS (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 5PM) ABC7

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor

David Ono, Co-Producer, Reporter, Writer

Tiffany Ujiiye, Co-Producer

HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS STORY

VA FLIES IN THE OPERATING ROOMS CBS2/KCAL9

(CBS2 NEWS AT 11PM)

Catherine Gelera, Producer

David Goldstein, Reporter

Lorraine Roe, Producer

SPORTS SERIES – NEWS

ATLETA DE LA SEMANA KVEA

KVEA Telemundo Sports Team

SPORTS NEWS STORY

ECO BICICLETAS (NOTICIAS UNIVISION A LAS SEIS) KMEX

Ulises Reyna Covarrubias, Camera, Editor

Antonio Valverde, Producer, Reporter

FEATURE SEGMENT

LA CALAVERA DEL COLOR (ACCESO TOTAL) KVEA

Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer

Stephanie Himonidis, On-Camera Talent

Mario Marval, Editor

Henry Ruiz, Camera

Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer

SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL

EARTH FOCUS – NEW SEASON PROMO KCET

Arevik Arabian Acopian, Editor, Producer

MUSIC COMPOSITION (Tie)

ARTBOUND – THAT FAR CORNER: KCET

FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT IN LOS ANGELES

Adam Schoenberg, Composer

EARTH FOCUS – CLIMATE MIGRATION KCET

Timo Chen, Composer

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

IF THEY’RE NOT SECURE THEY’RE NOT SAFE: LA36

DRESSER DRAWER

Harry Drucker, Producer

Vance Kotrla, Director, Writer

ENTERTAINMENT

KTLA LIVE FROM THE OSCARS KTLA5

Jason Ball, Executive Producer

Brian Choo, Editor

Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer

Megan Henderson, Host

Bryan Hileman, Director

Jessica Holmes, Host

Angel C. Kim, Supervising Producer

Grace Mendoza, Executive Producer

John Moczulski, Executive Producer

Chris Reilly, Executive Producer

Sam Rubin, Host

Nick Simpson, Editor

Steven Stark, Camera

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORY

PEQUEÑA GIGANTE KVEA

(NOTICIERO TELEMUNDO 52 AT 6PM)

Dunia Elvir Procida, Anchor

INFORMATION SEGMENT

MISSION POSSIBLE: SOCIAL JUSTICE LA County

MEDICINE INSIDE L.A. COUNTY JAILS (LA NOW) Channel

Jaron Halmy, Producer

Matt Halmy, Producer

Joel Sappell, Executive Producer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)

LA STORIES WITH GISELLE FERNANDEZ Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1 Production Team

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)

ENFOQUE KVEA

KVEA Telemundo Production Team

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT

CALIFORNIA EN LLAMAS (WOOLSEY FIRE) KMEX

KMEX News Team

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

LOS ANGELES ANGELS AT SEATTLE MARINERS Fox Sports West

FOX Sports West Team

SPORTS TEASE

LAKERS OPENING NIGHT TEASE Spectrum

(FEATURING ICE CUBE) SportsNet

Reshad Bahadori, Producer

Bettina Shore, Producer

SHORT PROMO – SPORTS

IT’S L.A. IT’S THE KINGS Fox Sports West

Robert H Dyar Jr., Executive Producer

Sam Kristofski, Director

Phillip Radke, Editor

Charlie Sarroff, Camera

Christopher Wohlers, Producer

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

HOLOCAUST SOLILOQUY KLCS

Peter Musurlian, Camera, Editor, Director, Producer, Writer

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

BACKSTAGE AT THE PARADE KTLA5

Kathleen Bade, Host

Chris Burrous, Host

Brian Choo, Camera

Megan Henderson, Host

Bryan Hileman, Editor, Senior Producer, Writer

Jessica Holmes, Host

Robert Keet, Camera

Arthur Leigh, Associate Producer

Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh, Senior Producer, Writer

Jennie O’Hagan, Executive Producer

Chris Reilly, Executive Producer

Nick Simpson, Camera

Steven Stark, Camera

Jay Wilson, Editor

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS

CBS2 NEWS AT 6: FIRE TELETHON CBS2

Otis Easter, Associate Producer

Courtney Ellinger, Producer

Pat Harvey, On-Camera Talent

Jim Hill, On-Camera Talent

Michael Parrott, Director

NEWS SPECIAL

DESTINO 2018 – MIDTERM ELECTIONS KMEX

KMEX News Team

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)

BACKSTAGE: DODGERS Spectrum

SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA Sports Team

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)

L.A. KINGS LIVE Fox Sports West

FOX Sports West Team

INVESTIGATIVE NEWS STORY

SICK PUPPY PEDDLER (FOX11 NEWS AT 10PM) KTTV-TV

Ollin Martinez, Camera

Bill Melugin, Reporter

BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS STORY

HOTEL SECRETS (NBC4 NEWS AT 11PM) NBC4

Matthew Arias, Editor

Michael Cervantes, Camera

Joel Grover, Reporter

Matthew Halla, Camera

Josh Underwood-Davis, Producer

Scott Weber, Camera

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY

MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM

KTLA5 MORNING NEWS AT 7AM KTLA5

KTLA5 News Team

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY

DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM

KTLA5 NEWS AT 1PM KTLA5

KTLA5 News Team

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY

EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM

NOTICIERO TELEMUNDO A LAS 11PM KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Wins by News Outlet

KCET 6

KMEX 5

KTLA5 5

KVEA 5

Fox Sports West 3

Spectrum SportsNet LA 3

KTTV-TV 2

NBC4 2

ABC7 1

CBS2 1

CBS2/KCAL9 1

KLCS 1

LA County Channel 1

LA36 1

PBS SoCal 1

Spectrum News 1 1

Spectrum SportsNet 1