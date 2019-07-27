It’s the end of the line for two more shows at Amazon; horror anthology series Lore and Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph-fronted comedy Forever have both been cancelled.

Neither is a huge surprise given that both shows aired back at the end 2018, but both are now officially dead, with the news emerging at TCA, where Amazon was promoting titles such as Modern Love and Carnival Row.

Lore ran for two seasons; the Valhalla Entertainment and Propagate Content series is based on Aaron Mahnke’s popular 2015-launched podcast. Falling under Amazon Originals’ unscripted division, Lore included a mix of reenactment animation, narration, and historical documents and footage to shine a light on the true story of the modern vampire legend and more.

It premiered on October 13 2017 with its second season premiering on October 19 2018.

Forever, meanwhile, ran for one season, premiering in September 2018. The show, from SNL alums Armisen and Rudolph. It followed married couple June (Rudolph) and Oscar (Armisen), who live a comfortable but predictable life in suburban Riverside, CA. For 12 years they’ve had the same conversations, eaten the same meals and taken pleasant vacations at the same rented lake house. But after June talks Oscar into shaking things up with a ski trip, the pair find themselves in completely unfamiliar territory.

Catherine Keener, Noah Robbins and Kym Whitley co-starred in the single-camera comedy created Emmy-winner writer-producers Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock). The duo — who also worked together on NBC’s Parks and Recreation — exec produces along with Tim Sarkes, Dave Becky, Rudolph and Armisen. The series comes from Universal TV.