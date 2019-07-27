‘Lord Of The Rings’: Peter Jackson Predicted Return Twenty Years Ago But Orlando Bloom Rules Out Appearance

Orlando Bloom was at the TCA summer press tour to promote a forthcoming big-budget fantasy drama for Amazon. However, while the SVOD service teased some crew news on the TV adaptation of Lord of the Rings, Bloom was on stage to talk up Carnival Row.

But Bloom did reveal that Peter Jackson was prescient during the making of the original feature films, suggesting that the franchise would likely be brought back to screen in the future.

MGM

“It’s so funny because I remember being on set with Peter… is it 20 years ago now? He said, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to think about people doing a remake of Lord of the Rings?’ This was amidst doing this remarkable shot. I [said] that’s never going to happen.”

Bloom also talked down the chances of reappearing in the franchise – he starred as Legolas in the original trilogy as well as The Hobbit. “I like to think of myself as ageless but I don’t know where I would fit in that world. As Legolas, they’ve probably got a 19 year old kid whose ready to go,” he said.

In February, Amazon laid out a map to give fans a glimpse of the series, although gave few other details. The map shows Middle-earth post-War of Wrath since Beleriand isn’t on it, meaning the show takes place in the Second of Third Age.

Set in Middle-earth, the TV series is set to explore new storylines that precede the events depicted in Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring book, which was published 65 years ago. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate & Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment, which produced director Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning LOTR franchise.

Young Australian actress Markella Kavenagh has been cast as the first series regular on the show, which hails from writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay and director Juan Antonio (J.A.) Bayona.

Earlier today, the SVOD service revealed the creative team including Amazon’s ex-genre head Sharon Tal Yguado as well as Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire) and Tal Yguado as well as writer/executive producer Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad); writer/executive producer Jason Cahill (The Sopranos) writer/executive producer Justin Doble (Stranger Things).