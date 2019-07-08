Screen Gems Taking Baby Steps On ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Reboot With Jeremy Garelick & Adam Fields

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems is rebooting Look Who’s Talking, the 1989 TriStar comedy that starred Kirstie Alley as a single career woman left alone to give birth to a baby fathered by a married man (George Segal), with John Travolta playing a cab driver who becomes part of this makeshift family, and Bruce Willis voicing the tot named Mikey.

Garelick Rob Latour/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jeremy Garelick is set to write and direct, and Adam Fields will produce. Garelick is just getting underway with the writing. As was the case with his hit film The Wedding Ringer — also for Screen Gems — Garelick’s looking at a version that will allow for a diverse cast. Amy Heckerling wrote and directed the original, a sleeper hit that cost $7.5 million and grossed nearly $300 million worldwide. It spawned two sequels and a spinoff TV series. Fields produced The Wedding Ringer and such films as Donnie Darko.

“What excited me about doing is, I have four kids, including twins, and this is something they can watch, and share some of the experience I had with my wife,” Garelick said. “Like, figuring out how to raise these kids, with all the mistakes that happen. Add in the voices that are keyed to facial expressions, it just really seems like a fun idea. Everyone can relate to babies. The challenge is, that was a really good movie, Travolta and Kirstie Alley had great chemistry and Amy Heckerling wrote a great script. We’re in the early stages of figuring out what the story is for the modern version of the movie.”

Scott Strauss and Brian Dukes are overseeing for Screen Gems. Garelick is repped as director by UTA and lawyered by Morris Yorn.

Garelick is separately engaged in American High, a production company hatched in 2017 to specialize in teen comedies in hopes of creating the kind of films enjoyed by currently fossilizing adults who spent their formative years watching John Hughes films in the ’80s. Five R-rated films have been shot in the first year, at a high school they purchased in Syracuse. The goal is to produce five to 10 films each year.