Longtime Tribeca Enterprises Executive Tammie Rosen Exits For Consulting Practice

EXCLUSIVE: Tammie Rosen, a longtime Tribeca Enterprises executive who helped Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal build its centerpiece festival and several complementary businesses, is resigning her post.

After stepping down as EVP, Communications and Programming, Rosen later this summer will take on several consulting projects for companies including Tribeca. Her focus will primarily be on film, media and live events.

In a 12-year run in-house at Tribeca, which followed three years of leading its communications efforts via her former post at Rubenstein Communications, Rosen has worn many hats. The affable exec oversaw communications on a corporate and festival level, coordinating the agendas and schedules of hundreds of filmmakers, executives and sponsors in a given year. As Tribeca grew into a fixture in a booming 21st century city, Rosen was at the center of its efforts to help filmmakers and other creators connect with audiences.

Tribeca has expanded in many directions from its modest roots as a refuge for cinephiles in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. Though its existence predates the first Tribeca Film Festival in 2002, the parent company has leveraged the festival’s success to launch multiple ventures. Rosen helped roll out film distribution label Tribeca Film, festival partnerships in Beijing, Rome and for several years in Doha, Qatar. The annual Tribeca TV Festival launched in the fall of 2017.

In 2014, the Madison Square Garden Co. bought a 50% stake in Tribeca Enterprises. That milestone came a year after veteran producer Paula Weinstein joined the fold as EVP, a position she still holds today.

Rosenthal and De Niro’s Tribeca Productions is a separate entity from Tribeca Enterprises, but Rosen throughout her tenure supported the production shingle’s film, theater and TV efforts.

At Tribeca Film, Rosen also guided press strategy and marketing campaigns for releases such as the Oscar-nominated War Witch and The Broken Circle Breakdown. Also at the label, Rosen introduced new filmmakers like Gia Coppola, along with documentaries like I am Big Bird, Nas: Time is Illmatic and How to Make Money Selling Drugs.

In recent years, on more responsibilities helping lead the Festival along with programming responsibilities. She also ran year-round programs like Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, which supports, mentors and funds emerging women filmmakers.

“Tribeca is constantly expanding and evolving, and that has afforded me a dynamic career and endless growth over the last 16 years,” Rosen said. “It has been an honor to work for and help build an organization driven by a mission to provide artists with unique and powerful platforms to expand their work. I am grateful to Jane, Bob and Paula for infinite opportunity and will forever be in awe of my brilliant colleagues’ passion, tireless work, and dedication.”