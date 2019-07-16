London Film Festival To Open With Armando Iannucci’s ‘The Personal History Of David Copperfield’

The London Film Festival has set Armando Iannucci’s (Veep) comedy-drama The Personal History Of David Copperfield as its opening film.

The 63rd edition of the UK festival will kick off on Wednesday 2nd October with the film’s European premiere, indicating that the movie will likely get a world premiere at Venice, Toronto, Telluride or New York. Toronto seems the most likely fit.

Dev Patel stars as David Copperfield in the adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel. Also starring are Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Paul Whitehouse and Gwendoline Christie; many of whom are expected on the red carpet in Leicester Square.

Iannucci adapted the novel alongside frequent collaborator Simon Blackwell. Pic follows a good-hearted young man who meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England as he sets out to become a writer.

Lionsgate UK releases locally. Pic is a FilmNation Entertainment and Film4 production. FilmNation is handling international sales and co-repping the U.S. sale with UTA. Shot on location in the UK, the film is produced by Kevin Loader and Iannucci.

Iannucci commented, “It’s a huge thrill and honour to be asked to open the fantastic BFI London Film Festival. The Personal History of David Copperfield is a film about compassion, humour, generosity and friendship, and I couldn’t have asked for a more welcoming setting in which to premiere it.”

Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film festival director added, “Scotland’s Armando Iannucci is one of the most prodigiously talented and original filmmakers hailing from the UK. The Personal History of David Copperfield shows his trademark wit and a joyous sense of style – it’s a delight from start to finish, with Dev Patel and co-stars delivering performances of megawatt charm and comic flair. I’m so excited to be opening the 63rd BFI London Film Festival with this film which is not only wildly entertaining but also a timely celebration of the power of generosity and compassion.”