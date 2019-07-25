AMC’s Lodge 49 is a complicated show to explain — and the creators and cast are certainly aware of that. Creator Jim Gavin and executive producers Paul Giamatti and Peter Ocko took the TCA stage with actors Wyatt Russell and Sonya Cassidy to talk about the show and attempt to unpack the dramedy.

On paper, the series created by author Gavin is described as a modern fable set in Long Beach, CA that centers on likable “Squire” and ex-surfer Sean “Dud” Dudley (Russell), whose beloved fraternal order — the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx — is suffering under new rule by an ill-suited leader. Despite his “Knight” and mentor Ernie’s (Brent Jennings) lost faith, and his twin sister Liz’s (Cassidy) struggle with their past, Dud believes he is the key to restoring the Lodge to its former grandeur and putting the rightful king on the throne.

When asked to elaborate on that, Ocko said that he doesn’t really try to explain the series. Instead, he just tries to sell “the vibe” of the series — and that’s what keeps viewers coming back.

“We want Lodge 49 to be a place to come in from the storm,” he adds.

Gavin chimed in, “This is a personal story in many ways. Its a world I know really well. We created a show about lodge as a refuge in a lonely, cold world.”

Lodge 49 returns to AMC on August 12.