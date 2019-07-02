‘Lock Every Door’ Series Based On Novel In Works At Paramount TV & Anonymous Content With ‘True Blood’ Duo

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Television has put in development Lock Every Door, a thriller drama based on Riley Sager’s just-released novel, from Anonymous Content, former True Blood executive producer/showrunner Brian Buckner, executive producer Angela Robinson and Michael Sugar’s Sugar 23. The project is a co-production between Paramount TV and Anonymous Content as part of the companies’ agreement.

Buckner will pen the adaptation and executive produce. Here is a synopsis for the book, published today:

No visitors. No nights spent away from the apartment. No disturbing the other residents, all of whom are rich, famous, or both. These are the only rules for Jules Larsen’s new job as an apartment sitter at the Bartholomew, one of Manhattan’s oldest, most elite and secretive buildings in the Upper West Side. When a fellow apartment sitter goes missing, Jules begins to dig into the Bartholomew’s mysterious history, discovering sordid secrets hidden within its walls and that her fate may already be doomed like those that came before her.

Buckner and Robinson, who also is set to direct, executive produce along with Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar 23. Sager, David Kuhn and Michelle Brower also executive produce. Margaux Swerdloff will be overseeing the project for Sugar 23.

The project reunites Robinson and Buckner, their first collaboration since True Blood. Buckner worked on all seven seasons of the show, first as co-executive producer on seasons 1-5, rising to executive producer and showrunner for the final two seasons. Robinson joined True Blood in Season 5 as co-executive producer, rising to executive producer in Season 7.

Sager is a pseudonym of a former journalist, editor and graphic designer. Now a full-time writer, Sager also is the author of bestselling novel Final Girls. He is repped by Aevitas Creative Management and Hotchkiss Daily & Associates.

Lock Every Door, which has made multiple Summer 2019 Reads lists, was sold to Dutton, a division of Penguin Random House, by Brower of Aevitas Creative Management.