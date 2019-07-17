Locarno Film Festival Lineup Includes Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Pic ‘7500’

This year’s Locarno Film Festival (Aug 7 -17) lineup includes Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Joseph Gordon-Levitt plane thriller 7500, which gets its world premiere at the Swiss showcase. Scroll down for major category lineups.
The 72nd edition of the festival marks the first for incoming artistic director Lili Hinstein who has taken over from Carlo Chatrian. As ever, there is a strong contingent of European and Asian arthouse movies and the Piazza Grande section includes a handful of titles with more mainstream appeal, such as Tarantino’s Cannes pic Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which rolls out globally in August.
Alongside Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the open air Piazza Grande screenings will include the world premieres of German-produced hijack thriller-drama 7500, Carice Van Houten starrer Instinct, UK comedy actor Simon Bird’s directorial debut Days Of The Bagnold Summer, French director Stéphane Demoustier’s La Fille Au Bracelet (The Girl With A Bracelet), Italian pic Magari with Riccardo Scamarcio and Alba Rohrwache, and Valérie Donzelli’s Notre Dame. Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s To The Ends Of The Earth will also be among international premieres.
Related Story
Quentin Tarantino & Sony TV Team On Film Series To Air Ahead Of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Release
Overseeing the international competition jury will be French filmmaker Catherine Breillat. Fellow jury members will be producer Ilse Hughan, critic Emiliano Morreale, actor Nahuel Pérez Biscayart and filmmaker Angela Schanelec.
This year’s International Competition includes the international premiere of A24’s Sundance title The Last Black Man In San Francisco, the world premiere of Icelandic director Rúnar Rúnarsson’s (Volcano) new movie Bergmál (Echo) and the international premiere of Japanese director Koji Fukada’s Okogao (A Girl Missing).
As previously announced, John Waters will receive the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Hinstein said of her first Locarno lineup, “The choices you make for your first festival all tend to become a kind of manifesto. I hope that will be the case for me, too, and that my first edition as artistic director will present you with an editorial line that is clear and precise but also eclectic, open to all genres, all continents, all forms of representation.”
Concorso Internazionale (International Competition)
A FEBRE
by Maya Da-Rin
Brazil/France/Germany – 2019 – 98’
with Regis Myrupu, Rosa Peixoto, Johnatan Sodré, Kaisaro Jussara Brito, Edmildo Vaz Pimentel, Anunciata Teles Soares, Lourinelson
Wladimir
Production: Tamanduá Vermelho, Enquadramento Produçoes
Co-production: Komplizen Film, Still Moving
World Premiere
BERGMÁL
(Echo) by
Rúnar Rúnarsson
Iceland/France/Switzerland – 2019 – 79’
Production: Nimbus Iceland, Pegasus Pictures
Co-production: Nimbus Film, Halibut, Jour2Fête, Bord Cadre Films, Media Rental, MP Films
World Sales: Jour2Fête
World Premiere
CAT IN THE WALL
by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Bulgaria/United
Kingdom/France – 2019 – 92’
with Irina Atanasova, Angel Genov, Orlin Asenov, Gilda Waugh, Chinwe A Nwokolo, Kadisha Gee Camara, Jon-Jo Inkpen
Production: Activist 38
Co-production: Ici et Là Productions, Glasshead
World Premiere
DAS FREIWILLIGE JAHR
by Ulrich Köhler, Henner Winckler
Germany – 2019 – 86’
with Maj-Britt Klenke, Sebastian Rudolph, Thomas Schubert
Production: Sutor Kolonko
World Premiere
DOUZE MILLE
by Nadège Trebal
France – 2019 – 111’
with Arieh Worthalter, Nadège Trebal, Liv Henneguier, Françoise Lebrun, Florence Thomassin
Production: Mezzanine Films
Co-production: Maia Productions
World Sales: Shellac
World Premiere
FI AL-THAWRA
(During Revolution) by
Maya Khoury
Syria/Sweden – 2018 – 144’
Production: The Abounaddara Collective
Co-production: Noncitizen Collective
World Premiere, First Feature
HIRUK-PIKUK SI AL-KISAH
(The Science of Fictions) by
Yosep Anggi Noen
Indonesia/Malaysia/France – 2019 – 106’
with Gunawan Maryanto, Yudi Ahmad Tajudin, Ecky Lamoh, Alex Suhendra, Asmara Abigail, Marissa Anita, Lukman Sardi
Production: Kawankawan Media, Angka Fortuna Sinema, Limaenam Films
Co-production: andolfi, Astro Shaw, GoStudio, FOCUSED equipment
World Sales: Rediance
World Premiere
HOGAR
by Maura Delpero
Italy/Argentina – 2019 – 91’
with Lidiya Liberman, Denise Carrizo, Agustina Malale, Isabella Cilia, Alan Rivas, Livia Fernán, Marta Lubos, Renata Palminiello
Production: Campo Cine, dispàrte, Vivo film
Co-production: Rai Cinema
World Sales: Charades
World Premiere
LES ENFANTS D’ISADORA
by Damien Manivel
France/South
Korea – 2019 – 84’
with Agathe Bonitzer, Manon Carpentier, Marika Rizzi, Elsa Wolliaston
Production: MLD Films
Co-production: Jeonju Film Festival
World Sales: Shellac
World Premiere
LONGA NOITE
by Eloy Enciso
Spain – 2019 – 93’
with Misha Bies Golas, Nuria Lestegás, M. Pozas Vázquez, Verónica Quintela, Manuel Pumares, Suso Meilán, Celsa Araújo
Production: Filmika Galaika
World Premiere
O FIM DO MUNDO
by Basil Da Cunha
Switzerland – 2019 – 107’
with Michael Spencer, Marco Joel Fernandes, Alexandre Da Costa Fonseca, Iara Cristina Cardoso, Luisa Martins Dos Santos
Production: Thera Production
Co-production: RTS Radio Télévision Suisse
World Sales: Wide
Swiss distributor: Sister Distribution
World Premiere
PA-GO
(Height of the wave) by
PARK Jung-bum
South
Korea – 2019 – 89’
with LEE Seung-yeon, LEE Yeon, CHOI Eun-seo, PARK Yeong-deok, SHIN Yeon-sik
Production: Second Wind Film
World Sales: M-Line Distribution
International Premiere
TECHNOBOSS
by João Nicolau
Portugal/France – 2019 – 110’
with Miguel Lobo Antunes, Luísa Cruz, Américo Silva, Sandra Faleiro, Tiago Garrinhas, Ana Tang, Jorge Andrade, Duarte Guimarães,
Matias Neves, José Raposo, Mick Greer, Bruno Lourenço
Production: O Som e a Fúria
Co-production: Shellac Sud
World Sales: The Match Factory
World Premiere
TERMINAL SUD
by Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche
France – 2018 – 96’
with Ramzy Bédia, Amel Brahim-Djelloul, Slimane Dazi
Production: Sarrazink Productions
Co-production: ARTE France
World Premiere
THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO
by Joe Talbot
USA – 2019 – 121’
with Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors, Rob Morgan, Tichina Arnold, Danny Glover
Production: A24 Films
World Sales: A24 Films
International Premiere
First Feature
VITALINA VARELA
by Pedro Costa
Portugal – 2019 – 124’
with Vitalina Varela, Ventura, Manuel Tavares Almeida, Francisco Brito, Imídio Monteiro, Marina Alves Domingues
Production: OPTEC Sociedade Óptica Técnica
World Premiere
Concorso internazionale
YOKOGAO
(A Girl Missing) by
Koji FUKADA
Japan/France – 2019 – 111’
with Mariko TSUTSUI, Mikako ICHIKAWA, Sosuke IKEMATSU, Mitsuru FUKIKOSHI, Hisako OKATA
Production: Kadokawa Corporation, Tokyo Garage, Comme des Cinemas
World Sales: mk2 Films
International Premiere
Piazza Grande
7500
by Patrick Vollrath
Germany/Austria – 2019 – 92’
with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Omid Memar, Aylin Tezel, Carlo Kitzlinger, Murathan Muslu, Paul Wollin, Max Schimmelpfennig,
Aurélie Thépaut
Production: augenschein Filmproduktion
Co-production: Novotny & Novotny Filmproduktion
World Sales: FilmNation, Endeavor Content
Swiss distributor: Pathé Films
World Premiere, First Feature
ADORATION
by Fabrice Du Welz
Belgium/France – 2019 – 98’
with Thomas Gioria, Fantine Harduin, Benoît Poelvoorde
Production: The Jokers Films, Panique!
World Sales: Memento Films International
Swiss distributor: Adok Films
World Premiere
CAMILLE
by Boris Lojkine
France – 2019 – 92’
with Nina Meurisse, Fiacre Bindala, Bruno Todeschini, Grégoire Colin
Production: Unité de Production
World Sales: Pyramide International
Swiss distributor: trigon-film
World Premiere
CECIL B. DEMENTED
by John Waters
USA/France – 2000 – 88’
with Melanie Griffith, Stephen Dorff, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon, Eric Roberts
Production: Canal+, Ice Cap Production, Polar Entertainment Corporation, Artic Productions LLC
World Sales: Tamasa Distribution
Crazy Midnight
COFFY
by Jack Hill
USA – 1973 – 90’
with Pam Grier, Booker Bradshaw, Robert DoQui, William Elliott, Allan Arbus
Production: American International Pictures (AIP), Papazian-Hirsch Entertainment International
World Sales: Park Circus
Crazy Midnight
DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER
by Simon Bird
United
Kingdom – 2019 – 86’
with Monica Dolan, Earl Cave, Rob Brydon, Alice Lowe, Tamsin Greig
Production: Stigma Films
Co-production: Pont Neuf, Quickfire Films, Trigger Films
World Sales: Altitude Film Sales
World Premiere, First Feature
DIE FRUCHTBAREN JAHRE SIND VORBEI
by Natascha Beller
Switzerland – 2019 – 90’
with Michèle Rohrbach, Sarah Hostettler, Anne Haug, Beat Schlatter, Matthias Britschgi, Janelle Berdioui, Matthias Schoch, Hans-Jakob Mühlethaler, Alireza Bayram, Agota Dimen, Simone Kern, Reto Stalder, Florian Butsch, Catriona Guggenbühl, Jörg Reichlin, Rahel
Hubacher, Samuel Streiff
Production: Apéro Film
World Sales: Apéro Film
Swiss distributor: Cineworx GmbH
World Premiere, First Feature
Crazy Midnight
DIEGO MARADONA
by Asif Kapadia
United
Kingdom – 2019 – 130’
with Diego Armando Maradona, Gonzalo Bonadeo, Daniel Arcucci, Alberto Bigon, Corrado Ferlaino, Ciro Ferrara
Production: On the Corner Film
Co-production: Film 4
World Sales: Altitude Film Distribution
Swiss distributor: DCM Film Distribution
GREENER GRASS
by Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe
USA – 2019 – 95’
with Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe, Beck Bennett, Neil Casey, Mary Holland, D’Arcy Carden
Production: Vanishing Angle
World Sales: Kinology
International Premiere, First Feature
Crazy Midnight
INSTINCT
by Halina Reijn
Netherlands – 2019 – 98’
with Carice van Houten, Marwan Kenzari, Pieter Embrechts, Marie-Mae van Zuilen, Betty Schuurman, Ariane Schluter
Production: Topkapi Films
Co-production: Man Up Film, BNNVARA
World Premiere, First Feature
LA FILLE AU BRACELET
by Stéphane Demoustier
France/Belgium – 2019 – 95’
with Roschdy Zem, Mélissa Guers, Chiara Mastroianni, Anaïs Demoustier, Annie Mercier, Pascal-Pierre Garbarini
Production: Petit Film
Co-production: France 3 cinéma, Frakas productions
World Sales: Charades
World Premiere
LETTRE À FREDDY BUACHE
by Jean-Luc Godard
Switzerland – 1982 – 11’
with Jean-Luc Godard
World Sales: La ville de Lausanne
MAGARI
by Ginevra Elkann
Italy/France – 2019 – 100’
with Riccardo Scamarcio, Alba Rohrwacher, Milo Roussel, Ettore Giustiniani, Oro De Commarque, Céline Sallette, Brett Gelman,
Benjamin Baroche
Production: Wildside, RAI Cinema
Co-production: Tribus P Films, Iconoclast
World Sales: Rai Com
World Premiere, First Feature
NEW ACID
by Basim Magdy
France/Switzerland – 2019 – 14’
Production: Basim Magdy
World Premiere
NOTRE DAME
by Valérie Donzelli
France/Belgium – 2019 – 88’
with Valérie Donzelli, Pierre Deladonchamps, Thomas Scimeca, Bouli Lanners, Virginie Ledoyen, Isabelle Candelier, Philippe Katerine, Claude Perron, Samir Guesmi, Pauline Serieys
Production: Rectangle Productions
World Sales: Playtime
Swiss distributor: Frenetic Films
World Premiere
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
by Quentin Tarantino
USA – 2019 – 161’
with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tim Roth, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, Damian
Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, James Marsden, Michael Madsen
Production: Columbia Pictures
World Sales: Sony Pictures Releasing International
Swiss distributor: Sony Pictures Releasing Switzerland
SALINUI CHUEOK
(Memories of Murder) by
BONG Joon-ho
South
Korea – 2003 – 132’
with SONG Kang-ho, KIM Sang-kyung, KIM Roe-ha, SONG Jae-ho, BYUN Hee-Bong
Production: Muhan Investment, Sidus, CJ Entertainment
World Sales: CJ ENM International Sales & Distribution
Crazy Midnight
TABI NO OWARI SEKAI NO HAJIMARI
(To the Ends of the Earth) by
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Japan/Uzbekistan/Qatar – 2019 – 120’
with Atsuko Maeda, Ryo Kase, Shota Sometani, Adiz Radjabov, Tokio Emoto
Production: Loaded Films, Tokyo Theatres Co.,Inc.
Co-production: King Records, National Agency Uzbekkino, Doha Film Institute, Hakuhodo DY Holdings, Asahi Shimbun Newspaper,
TBS Radio
World Sales: Free Stone Productions
Swiss distributor: Trigon Film
International Premiere
THE NEST (IL NIDO)
by Roberto De Feo
Italy – 2019 – 107’
with Francesca Cavallin, Justin Alexander Korovkin, Ginevra Francesconi, Fabrizio Odetto, Maurizio Lombardi
Production: Colorado Film, Vision Distribution, Prem1ere
World Sales: True Colours Glorious Films
World Premiere, First Feature
Crazy Midnight
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.