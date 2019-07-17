Locarno Film Festival Lineup Includes Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Pic ‘7500’

This year’s Locarno Film Festival (Aug 7 -17) lineup includes Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Joseph Gordon-Levitt plane thriller 7500, which gets its world premiere at the Swiss showcase. Scroll down for major category lineups.

The 72nd edition of the festival marks the first for incoming artistic director Lili Hinstein who has taken over from Carlo Chatrian. As ever, there is a strong contingent of European and Asian arthouse movies and the Piazza Grande section includes a handful of titles with more mainstream appeal, such as Tarantino’s Cannes pic Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which rolls out globally in August.

Alongside Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the open air Piazza Grande screenings will include the world premieres of German-produced hijack thriller-drama 7500, Carice Van Houten starrer Instinct, UK comedy actor Simon Bird’s directorial debut Days Of The Bagnold Summer, French director Stéphane Demoustier’s La Fille Au Bracelet (The Girl With A Bracelet), Italian pic Magari with Riccardo Scamarcio and Alba Rohrwache, and Valérie Donzelli’s Notre Dame. Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s To The Ends Of The Earth will also be among international premieres.

Overseeing the international competition jury will be French filmmaker Catherine Breillat. Fellow jury members will be producer Ilse Hughan, critic Emiliano Morreale, actor Nahuel Pérez Biscayart and filmmaker Angela Schanelec.

This year’s International Competition includes the international premiere of A24’s Sundance title The Last Black Man In San Francisco, the world premiere of Icelandic director Rúnar Rúnarsson’s (Volcano) new movie Bergmál (Echo) and the international premiere of Japanese director Koji Fukada’s Okogao (A Girl Missing).

As previously announced, John Waters will receive the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hinstein said of her first Locarno lineup, “The choices you make for your first festival all tend to become a kind of manifesto. I hope that will be the case for me, too, and that my first edition as artistic director will present you with an editorial line that is clear and precise but also eclectic, open to all genres, all continents, all forms of representation.”

Concorso Internazionale (International Competition)

A FEBRE

by Maya Da-Rin

Brazil/France/Germany – 2019 – 98’

with Regis Myrupu, Rosa Peixoto, Johnatan Sodré, Kaisaro Jussara Brito, Edmildo Vaz Pimentel, Anunciata Teles Soares, Lourinelson

Wladimir

Production: Tamanduá Vermelho, Enquadramento Produçoes

Co-production: Komplizen Film, Still Moving

World Premiere

BERGMÁL

(Echo) by

Rúnar Rúnarsson

Iceland/France/Switzerland – 2019 – 79’

Production: Nimbus Iceland, Pegasus Pictures

Co-production: Nimbus Film, Halibut, Jour2Fête, Bord Cadre Films, Media Rental, MP Films

World Sales: Jour2Fête

World Premiere

CAT IN THE WALL

by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Bulgaria/United

Kingdom/France – 2019 – 92’

with Irina Atanasova, Angel Genov, Orlin Asenov, Gilda Waugh, Chinwe A Nwokolo, Kadisha Gee Camara, Jon-Jo Inkpen

Production: Activist 38

Co-production: Ici et Là Productions, Glasshead

World Premiere

DAS FREIWILLIGE JAHR

by Ulrich Köhler, Henner Winckler

Germany – 2019 – 86’

with Maj-Britt Klenke, Sebastian Rudolph, Thomas Schubert

Production: Sutor Kolonko

World Premiere

DOUZE MILLE

by Nadège Trebal

France – 2019 – 111’

with Arieh Worthalter, Nadège Trebal, Liv Henneguier, Françoise Lebrun, Florence Thomassin

Production: Mezzanine Films

Co-production: Maia Productions

World Sales: Shellac

World Premiere

FI AL-THAWRA

(During Revolution) by

Maya Khoury

Syria/Sweden – 2018 – 144’

Production: The Abounaddara Collective

Co-production: Noncitizen Collective

World Premiere, First Feature

HIRUK-PIKUK SI AL-KISAH

(The Science of Fictions) by

Yosep Anggi Noen

Indonesia/Malaysia/France – 2019 – 106’

with Gunawan Maryanto, Yudi Ahmad Tajudin, Ecky Lamoh, Alex Suhendra, Asmara Abigail, Marissa Anita, Lukman Sardi

Production: Kawankawan Media, Angka Fortuna Sinema, Limaenam Films

Co-production: andolfi, Astro Shaw, GoStudio, FOCUSED equipment

World Sales: Rediance

World Premiere

HOGAR

by Maura Delpero

Italy/Argentina – 2019 – 91’

with Lidiya Liberman, Denise Carrizo, Agustina Malale, Isabella Cilia, Alan Rivas, Livia Fernán, Marta Lubos, Renata Palminiello

Production: Campo Cine, dispàrte, Vivo film

Co-production: Rai Cinema

World Sales: Charades

World Premiere

LES ENFANTS D’ISADORA

by Damien Manivel

France/South

Korea – 2019 – 84’

with Agathe Bonitzer, Manon Carpentier, Marika Rizzi, Elsa Wolliaston

Production: MLD Films

Co-production: Jeonju Film Festival

World Sales: Shellac

World Premiere

LONGA NOITE

by Eloy Enciso

Spain – 2019 – 93’

with Misha Bies Golas, Nuria Lestegás, M. Pozas Vázquez, Verónica Quintela, Manuel Pumares, Suso Meilán, Celsa Araújo

Production: Filmika Galaika

World Premiere

O FIM DO MUNDO

by Basil Da Cunha

Switzerland – 2019 – 107’

with Michael Spencer, Marco Joel Fernandes, Alexandre Da Costa Fonseca, Iara Cristina Cardoso, Luisa Martins Dos Santos

Production: Thera Production

Co-production: RTS Radio Télévision Suisse

World Sales: Wide

Swiss distributor: Sister Distribution

World Premiere

PA-GO

(Height of the wave) by

PARK Jung-bum

South

Korea – 2019 – 89’

with LEE Seung-yeon, LEE Yeon, CHOI Eun-seo, PARK Yeong-deok, SHIN Yeon-sik

Production: Second Wind Film

World Sales: M-Line Distribution

International Premiere

TECHNOBOSS

by João Nicolau

Portugal/France – 2019 – 110’

with Miguel Lobo Antunes, Luísa Cruz, Américo Silva, Sandra Faleiro, Tiago Garrinhas, Ana Tang, Jorge Andrade, Duarte Guimarães,

Matias Neves, José Raposo, Mick Greer, Bruno Lourenço

Production: O Som e a Fúria

Co-production: Shellac Sud

World Sales: The Match Factory

World Premiere

TERMINAL SUD

by Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche

France – 2018 – 96’

with Ramzy Bédia, Amel Brahim-Djelloul, Slimane Dazi

Production: Sarrazink Productions

Co-production: ARTE France

World Premiere

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

by Joe Talbot

USA – 2019 – 121’

with Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors, Rob Morgan, Tichina Arnold, Danny Glover

Production: A24 Films

World Sales: A24 Films

International Premiere

First Feature

VITALINA VARELA

by Pedro Costa

Portugal – 2019 – 124’

with Vitalina Varela, Ventura, Manuel Tavares Almeida, Francisco Brito, Imídio Monteiro, Marina Alves Domingues

Production: OPTEC Sociedade Óptica Técnica

World Premiere

Concorso internazionale

YOKOGAO

(A Girl Missing) by

Koji FUKADA

Japan/France – 2019 – 111’

with Mariko TSUTSUI, Mikako ICHIKAWA, Sosuke IKEMATSU, Mitsuru FUKIKOSHI, Hisako OKATA

Production: Kadokawa Corporation, Tokyo Garage, Comme des Cinemas

World Sales: mk2 Films

International Premiere

Piazza Grande

7500

by Patrick Vollrath

Germany/Austria – 2019 – 92’

with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Omid Memar, Aylin Tezel, Carlo Kitzlinger, Murathan Muslu, Paul Wollin, Max Schimmelpfennig,

Aurélie Thépaut

Production: augenschein Filmproduktion

Co-production: Novotny & Novotny Filmproduktion

World Sales: FilmNation, Endeavor Content

Swiss distributor: Pathé Films

World Premiere, First Feature

ADORATION

by Fabrice Du Welz

Belgium/France – 2019 – 98’

with Thomas Gioria, Fantine Harduin, Benoît Poelvoorde

Production: The Jokers Films, Panique!

World Sales: Memento Films International

Swiss distributor: Adok Films

World Premiere

CAMILLE

by Boris Lojkine

France – 2019 – 92’

with Nina Meurisse, Fiacre Bindala, Bruno Todeschini, Grégoire Colin

Production: Unité de Production

World Sales: Pyramide International

Swiss distributor: trigon-film

World Premiere

CECIL B. DEMENTED

by John Waters

USA/France – 2000 – 88’

with Melanie Griffith, Stephen Dorff, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon, Eric Roberts

Production: Canal+, Ice Cap Production, Polar Entertainment Corporation, Artic Productions LLC

World Sales: Tamasa Distribution

Crazy Midnight

COFFY

by Jack Hill

USA – 1973 – 90’

with Pam Grier, Booker Bradshaw, Robert DoQui, William Elliott, Allan Arbus

Production: American International Pictures (AIP), Papazian-Hirsch Entertainment International

World Sales: Park Circus

Crazy Midnight

DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER

by Simon Bird

United

Kingdom – 2019 – 86’

with Monica Dolan, Earl Cave, Rob Brydon, Alice Lowe, Tamsin Greig

Production: Stigma Films

Co-production: Pont Neuf, Quickfire Films, Trigger Films

World Sales: Altitude Film Sales

World Premiere, First Feature

DIE FRUCHTBAREN JAHRE SIND VORBEI

by Natascha Beller

Switzerland – 2019 – 90’

with Michèle Rohrbach, Sarah Hostettler, Anne Haug, Beat Schlatter, Matthias Britschgi, Janelle Berdioui, Matthias Schoch, Hans-Jakob Mühlethaler, Alireza Bayram, Agota Dimen, Simone Kern, Reto Stalder, Florian Butsch, Catriona Guggenbühl, Jörg Reichlin, Rahel

Hubacher, Samuel Streiff

Production: Apéro Film

World Sales: Apéro Film

Swiss distributor: Cineworx GmbH

World Premiere, First Feature

Crazy Midnight

DIEGO MARADONA

by Asif Kapadia

United

Kingdom – 2019 – 130’

with Diego Armando Maradona, Gonzalo Bonadeo, Daniel Arcucci, Alberto Bigon, Corrado Ferlaino, Ciro Ferrara

Production: On the Corner Film

Co-production: Film 4

World Sales: Altitude Film Distribution

Swiss distributor: DCM Film Distribution

GREENER GRASS

by Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe

USA – 2019 – 95’

with Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe, Beck Bennett, Neil Casey, Mary Holland, D’Arcy Carden

Production: Vanishing Angle

World Sales: Kinology

International Premiere, First Feature

Crazy Midnight

INSTINCT

by Halina Reijn

Netherlands – 2019 – 98’

with Carice van Houten, Marwan Kenzari, Pieter Embrechts, Marie-Mae van Zuilen, Betty Schuurman, Ariane Schluter

Production: Topkapi Films

Co-production: Man Up Film, BNNVARA

World Premiere, First Feature

LA FILLE AU BRACELET

by Stéphane Demoustier

France/Belgium – 2019 – 95’

with Roschdy Zem, Mélissa Guers, Chiara Mastroianni, Anaïs Demoustier, Annie Mercier, Pascal-Pierre Garbarini

Production: Petit Film

Co-production: France 3 cinéma, Frakas productions

World Sales: Charades

World Premiere

LETTRE À FREDDY BUACHE

by Jean-Luc Godard

Switzerland – 1982 – 11’

with Jean-Luc Godard

World Sales: La ville de Lausanne

MAGARI

by Ginevra Elkann

Italy/France – 2019 – 100’

with Riccardo Scamarcio, Alba Rohrwacher, Milo Roussel, Ettore Giustiniani, Oro De Commarque, Céline Sallette, Brett Gelman,

Benjamin Baroche

Production: Wildside, RAI Cinema

Co-production: Tribus P Films, Iconoclast

World Sales: Rai Com

World Premiere, First Feature

NEW ACID

by Basim Magdy

France/Switzerland – 2019 – 14’

Production: Basim Magdy

World Premiere

NOTRE DAME

by Valérie Donzelli

France/Belgium – 2019 – 88’

with Valérie Donzelli, Pierre Deladonchamps, Thomas Scimeca, Bouli Lanners, Virginie Ledoyen, Isabelle Candelier, Philippe Katerine, Claude Perron, Samir Guesmi, Pauline Serieys

Production: Rectangle Productions

World Sales: Playtime

Swiss distributor: Frenetic Films

World Premiere

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

by Quentin Tarantino

USA – 2019 – 161’

with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tim Roth, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, Damian

Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, James Marsden, Michael Madsen

Production: Columbia Pictures

World Sales: Sony Pictures Releasing International

Swiss distributor: Sony Pictures Releasing Switzerland

SALINUI CHUEOK

(Memories of Murder) by

BONG Joon-ho

South

Korea – 2003 – 132’

with SONG Kang-ho, KIM Sang-kyung, KIM Roe-ha, SONG Jae-ho, BYUN Hee-Bong

Production: Muhan Investment, Sidus, CJ Entertainment

World Sales: CJ ENM International Sales & Distribution

Crazy Midnight

TABI NO OWARI SEKAI NO HAJIMARI

(To the Ends of the Earth) by

Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Japan/Uzbekistan/Qatar – 2019 – 120’

with Atsuko Maeda, Ryo Kase, Shota Sometani, Adiz Radjabov, Tokio Emoto

Production: Loaded Films, Tokyo Theatres Co.,Inc.

Co-production: King Records, National Agency Uzbekkino, Doha Film Institute, Hakuhodo DY Holdings, Asahi Shimbun Newspaper,

TBS Radio

World Sales: Free Stone Productions

Swiss distributor: Trigon Film

International Premiere

THE NEST (IL NIDO)

by Roberto De Feo

Italy – 2019 – 107’

with Francesca Cavallin, Justin Alexander Korovkin, Ginevra Francesconi, Fabrizio Odetto, Maurizio Lombardi

Production: Colorado Film, Vision Distribution, Prem1ere

World Sales: True Colours Glorious Films

World Premiere, First Feature

Crazy Midnight