‘Little Fires Everywhere’: Jaime Ray Newman To Recur In Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jaime Ray Newman (The Punisher) is set for a recurring role opposite Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt and Joshua Jackson in Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu’s upcoming limited series based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling book.

Developed and written by Casual‘s Liz Tigelaar, the series hails from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Newman will play Elizabeth, a gynecologist who works for Planned Parenthood, was born and raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and attended East Shaker High School with Elena (Witherspoon) and Linda (Dewitt). But unlike Elena and Linda, Elizabeth chose not to have children, and her differing views on motherhood and what it means to be a woman causes strife between the former friends.

The cast also includes Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson) and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren).

Witherspoon and Washington will star in the series, with Tigelaar serving as executive producer and showrunner. Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter will executive produce for Hello Sunshine, along with Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, and Lynn Shelton.

Newman can most recently be seen opposite Jon Bernthal in Marvel’s The Punisher for Netflix. Previously, Newman was a series regular on ABC’s Wicked City and also starred in True Fiction for Bravo. She also had a major recurring arc on the fourth season of A&E’s Bates Motel and recently on NBC’s Midnight, Texas. Newman received an Academy Award this year for her short film, Skin, which she produced alongside director Guy Nattiv. She can next be seen in the upcoming Lech Majewski film, Valley of Gods, opposite Josh Hartnett. She’s repped by ICM Partners and managed by The Burstein Company.