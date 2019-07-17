Lisa Siegel Named SVP Business Strategy & Operations At ABC Owned Television Stations Group

ABC Owned Television Stations Group has named Lisa Siegel as its SVP Business Strategy and Operations. She had served as VP Strategy for Disney Media Networks.

In her new role, Siegel will be lead large-scale growth strategies and initiatives, as well as ensure the financial and operating efficiency and effectiveness of the owned television stations. She will help drive business strategy and long-term plans, providing leadership and direction to the stations’ finance and broadcast operations teams.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Lisa over the last few years in her current role at the Walt Disney Company and eagerly welcome her passion, collaborative spirit and strategic business acumen to our local teams,” said Wendy McMahon, president of ABC Owned Television Stations Group, to whom Siegel will report. “Lisa brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our stations that will complement our existing business and make us stronger and better able to support each other as we develop and grow our brands for the future.”

At Disney Media Networks, Siegel managed the strategy team and working directly with the business units to develop long-term vision and growth strategies. She was responsible for evaluating new business opportunities and potential investments and acquisitions as well as driving deal negotiations and supporting the development of digital, brand, ad sales, distribution, product and programming growth initiatives.

Siegel began her career at Disney in 1992 in the Corporate Strategic Planning group, supporting the Parks and Resorts, and International Television business units. She went on to serve as manager of Food and Beverage Operations and Development at Walt Disney World.