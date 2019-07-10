Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group & WSL Studios Ink Co-Development Deal For Surf-Centric Sport & Lifestyle Content

Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate company, and the World Surf League’s newly established studio arm, WSL Studios, have teamed up for a landmark co-development deal to produce surf-centric sport and lifestyle content across all formats and platforms. The endeavor is the first to be announced by WSL Studios and will involve live and non-live unscripted projects, as well as scripted opportunities.

“Partnering with Pilgrim from the onset of WSL Studios sets the bar for the level of quality we are endeavoring to achieve,” said WSL President of Content and Media, Erik Logan. “Their talent for producing top-notch unscripted programming, particularly when it comes to emerging sports, and their unmatched ability to capture the inaccessible for audiences around the world make Pilgrim an incredible partner for the WSL.”

Logan, an avid surfer, has been ramping up content at WSL since he joined the World Surf League last year after seven years as President of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Pilgrim and WSL Studios already have two major projects in the pipeline – a feature documentary and a fresh nonscripted competition format in partnership with the UFC’s Dana White – with several other programs in active development. The venture will feature traditional surf content like contests and clip shows, and will also shed light on surf culture – spanning its roots to the worldwide emergence of its own language and literature; music, film, fashion and other art; lifestyle; social impact; as well as environmental and conservation efforts.

“This collaboration embodies the true intent of media in breaking ground and erasing boundaries,” said Craig Piligian, Pilgrim founder and CEO. It’s about bringing to new audiences a sport and a way of life that has been geographically confined to ocean coastlines. We’re really excited to collaborate with WSL in this truly unique space.”