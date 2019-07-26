Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer, Vice Chair Michael Burns See Compensation Dips In 2019

Lionsgate said in a SEC regulatory filing Friday that CEO John Feltheimer earned $6.62 million in total compensation in 2019, while vice chairman Michael Burns earned $5.18 million. Both totals were down from the past two years.

Feltheimer, who signed a new contract with the studio in October 2016 to keep him as CEO through the middle of 2023, made $14.42M in total compensation in 2018 and $35.34M in 2017 as part of his front-loaded new deal. His base salary remains at $1.5 million.

Burns’ total compensation was down from $8.97M in 2018 and $26.94M in 2017 on a $1 million base salary.

Neither received stock options the past two fiscal years after the company amended outstanding stock options and SARs effective March 23, 2018, to provide an extended period to exercise the vested awards following the holder’s retirement, according to the Schedule 14A filing.

The filing said the next Lionsgate annual general and special meeting of shareholders is September 10 in Vancouver. The agenda includes an advisory vote to approve executive compensation and the election of 13 directors.

Lionsgate Ups Erin Westerman To Motion Picture Group President Of Production In Latest Movie Department Rejig