‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’ Gets NBC Premiere Date

NBC’s new late-night series A Little Late with Lilly Singh will will premiere September 16, the network said Thursday, revealing that the show will be executive produced by alternative and late-night veteran John Irwin, whose credits include a mix of late-night (Late Night With Conan O’Brien), sketch comedy (MadTV) and specials (Red Nose Day Special, Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular) fare.

The half-hour program, which takes over the slot held by Last Call With Carson Daly, which ended its run in May after 18 seasons and more than 2,000 episodes. Singh, who first emerged as a YouTube star with more than 15 million subscribers to her channel, will be the only woman to currently host a late-night talk show among the Big 4 networks.

A Little Late, which airs at 1:35 AM, will feature in-studio interviews, and Singh will create and star in pretaped comedy sketches and segments that jibe with the show’s digital-first strategy that includes splashing short-form content across social platforms where her audience lives.

The show, from Universal Television, Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment, will be EP’d by Singh and Irwin, with Casey Spira, Sean O’Connor and Sarah Weichel now joining Polly Auritt as co-executive producers. Ryan Polito is the director.

NBC said today the writing staff includes Sean O’Connor, Marina Cockenberg, Sergio Serna, Mona Mira, Jen Burton and Jonathan Giles.