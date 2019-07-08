Liberty Media Management Reshuffle Includes Retirement Of CFO Mark Carleton

Liberty Media has announced a set of senior management changes, including the retirement of CFO Mark Carleton, whose affiliation with Liberty chairman John Malone dates to 1987.

Carleton will stay focused on certain companies in Liberty’s portfolio, shifting to an advisory role.

Taking his place is Brian Wendling, a Liberty exec since 1999, who has been upped to Principal Financial Officer. He is also CFO of sister company Liberty TripAdvisor.

Liberty Media’s assets include the Atlanta Braves baseball team, the Formula 1 auto racing circuit and a majority interest in SiriusXM. The company also owns small stakes in Viacom and AT&T.

Rich Baer, Liberty’s General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, who has been at Liberty since 2013, will assume the added title of Chief Administrative Officer. Courtnee Chun, who has run Liberty’s investor relations group since 2008, will assume the additional title of Chief Portfolio Officer.

All three newly titled execs will report to Liberty CEO Greg Maffei. “We congratulate them on their expanded roles and look forward to their continued contributions at Liberty Media,” Maffei said.