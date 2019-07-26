‘Back’ & ‘Mum’ Producer Big Talk Productions Adapting ‘Amaka’ Crime Novels From Nigerian Author Leye Adenle

EXCLUSIVE: Back and Mum producer Big Talk Productions is adapting a series of crime novels from Nigerian author Leye Adenle for the small-screen.

The ITV-backed producer has optioned the Amaka in association with fledgling producer Turnover Films, which is run by Guerilla and Top Boy producer Yvonne Ibazebo.

The book series, which includes Easy Motion Tourist and When Trouble Sleeps, are gritty and vivid crime novels that center around sassy heroine Amaka and her dangerous fight against corruption and exploitation. It goes from the gated mansions of Victoria Island where rich politicians plot to subvert democracy to the crowded streets of Ojuelegba where violent gangs fight for control.

The series have been lauded by the likes of American crime writer James Ellroy, who said it is a “vaulting jackal of a book that rips out your throat… and your heart”. Television rights were acquired by Big Talk Productions and Turnover Films from agent Lisa Moylett at CMM Agency.

Leye Adenle said, “I’m so excited that Big Talk and Yvonne have optioned the Amaka series. Almost as excited as the thought of watching Amaka on telly.”

Luke Alkin, Executive Producer, Big Talk Productions said, “Leye Adenle’s extraordinary novels bring modern-day Lagos to life in all its vivid extremes. This is rich material for a ground-breaking and ambitious series about contemporary African lives that will appeal to international audiences.”

Turnover Films’ Ibazebo added, “I’ve long been a fan of Leye Adenle’s books and I’m really pleased to be working with Big Talk to bring these electrifying novels about modern day, mega-city Lagos to the small screen.”