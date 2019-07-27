Los Feliz House Where Leno And Rosemary LaBianca Were Slain By Manson Gang Sold

UPDATE: The house owned by Manson gang murder victims Leno and Rosemary LaBianca has been sold to Zak Bagans, the star of the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures.
The house is located at 3311 Waverly Drive, a street number address that has been changed from its former 3301, undoubtedly to thwart the curious.
The LaBiancas were killed the night following the Manson attack at the home of Sharon Tate, where they slaughtered the pregnant actress and four others.
Ironically, the news arrives on the weekend of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood, a study of the era and the crazed atmosphere in Los Angeles following the Manson slayings.
The listing appears just under a month before the 50th anniversary of the notorious murders and weeks before the era is again remembered in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood.
The house at 3311 Waverly Drive in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles was the site of the Aug. 9, 1969 LaBianca murders. They were in the second wave of attacks by the Charles Manson gang, following the gruesome slaying of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people the night before in Beverly Hills. The Manson gang allegedly attended a party at a house next door to the LaBianca home and randomly selected them for execution in hopes of fomenting a race war.
Built in 1922, the two-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Waverly Drive home has 1,655 square feet and a backyard with patio and pool. It has been sold several times since the infamous murder, the last sale occurring in 1998 for $375,000.
Despite the long gap between the LaBianca murders and today, real estate agent notes warn, “Please research before showing.” The house is listed with Robert Giambalvo of Redfin.
