Los Feliz House Where Leno And Rosemary LaBianca Were Slain By Manson Gang Sold

The Hilltop home in Los Angeles' Los Feliz district, about five miles northwest of the downtown section where Mr. and Mrs. Leno A. LaBianca were found murdered Aug. 10, is seen in Los Angeles August 11, 1969. Some aspects of the slayings were similar to those in the murders of actress Sharon Tate and four others in the city's Bel-Air district 10 miles to the west. (AP Photo)

UPDATE: The house owned by Manson gang murder victims Leno and Rosemary LaBianca has been sold to Zak Bagans, the star of the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures.

TMZ first reported the deal but did not state the sales price for the home, which was listed at $1.98 million. They did say it received “close to asking” price, and there were multiple offers, although that obviously didn’t create a bidding war. The closing is planned for September. The house is located at 3311 Waverly Drive, a street number address that has been changed from its former 3301, undoubtedly to thwart the curious. The LaBiancas were killed the night following the Manson attack at the home of Sharon Tate, where they slaughtered the pregnant actress and four others. Ironically, the news arrives on the weekend of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood, a study of the era and the crazed atmosphere in Los Angeles following the Manson slayings.

Zak told TMZ that the house retains much of its original characteristics, which attracted him. It is a 1,600 square foot home with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is also located near where Katy Perry has been angling to buy a convent.



Despite the long gap between the LaBianca murders and today, real estate agent notes warn, “Please research before showing.” The house is listed with Robert Giambalvo of Redfin.