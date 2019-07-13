Los Feliz House Where Leno And Rosemary LaBianca Were Slain By Manson Gang Is For Sale

The Hilltop home in Los Angeles' Los Feliz district, about five miles northwest of the downtown section where Mr. and Mrs. Leno A. LaBianca were found murdered Aug. 10, is seen in Los Angeles August 11, 1969. Some aspects of the slayings were similar to those in the murders of actress Sharon Tate and four others in the city's Bel-Air district 10 miles to the west. (AP Photo)

The infamous Los Feliz house where supermarket owner Leno LaBianca and wife Rosemary were slain by the Charles Manson gang in 1969 is back on the market, offered for sale at $1.98 million.

The listing appears just under a month before the 50th anniversary of the notorious murders and weeks before the era is again remembered in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood.

The house at 3301 Waverly Drive in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles was the site of the Aug. 9, 1969 LaBianca murders. They were in the second wave of attacks by the Charles Manson gang, following the gruesome slaying of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people the night before in Beverly Hills. The Manson gang allegedly attended a party at a house next door to the LaBianca home and randomly selected them for execution in hopes of fomenting a race war.

Built in 1922, the two-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Waverly Drive home has 1,655 square feet and a backyard with patio and pool. It has been sold several times since the infamous murder, the last sale occurring in 1998 for $375,000.

Despite the long gap between the LaBianca murders and today, real estate agent notes warn, “Please research before showing.” The house is listed with Robert Giambalvo of Redfin.