‘Legacies’ Season Two To Add Thomas Doherty As Potential Lizzie Love Interest

What’s old is new again – especially if you’re an old vampire who looks young. The Legacies Comic-Con panel confirmed that adage today, as Thomas Doherty was announced as appearing in The CW drama’s season season.

Doherty, a Scottish actor best known for his role as Harry Hook in the Disney Channel’s Descendants 2 and Descendants 3 films, will likely have some designs on Lizzie, the witch who has dallied with werewolf Rafael and vampire MG in season one. The Comic-Con panel confirmed that MG will be “moving on” in the coming season, so there is an opening.

Legacies is a spin-off of The Originals and features characters from both that series and its predecessor, The Vampire Diaries. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf and witch bloddlines. She attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where fellow supernaturals learn to hone their skills.

The CW renewed the series for a second season in January and will return it on October 10.