Lee Daniels Declares ‘Star’ Will Return As “Movie Of The Week”

Lee Daniels’ long battle to find a home for his canceled Fox series Star seems to have taken a new and bigger twist today.

In a video post on social media Friday, the Oscar nominee announced that the axed musical drama will be returning as a “movie of the week to wrap up things up for y’all,” after three seasons on the Rupert Murdoch-owned network.

“Get ready for a two-hour gag!!!!!” Daniels wrote on Instagram.

Daniels did not reveal any details about where the Star finale would appear. An obvious assumption would be that a telefilm would be on Fox, which also is wrapping up Daniels’ Empire next year. Of course, one has to take into account Daniels is a Class A hype man, and news of Star‘s resurgence could be mere wishful thinking.

Meanwhile, spokespeople for 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment did not respond to Deadline‘s request for comment today.

About a month ago, Daniels promised that viewers “have not seen the last” of Star and vowed to create “closure” for fans of the show. While today’s announcement confirmed “the bad news that Star is not going to be picked up for series” — which Daniels noted is “too long a story to sort of cry about” — it did hint at an MOW endgame.

The series starring Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady and Ryan Destiny, and debuted in December 2016 with Season 3 of Empire as a lead-in.

Co-created by Daniels and Tom Donaghy, it focused on the chart-topping ambitions of its core trio while addressing such hot-button topics as class, gender and assault.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.