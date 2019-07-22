Broadway’s LBJ Play ‘The Great Society’ Finds Its J. Edgar Hoover & Bobby Kennedy

Gordon Clapp (NYPD Blue), Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Frank Wood (Side Man) have joined the cast of Broadway’s upcoming The Great Society, playwright Robert Schenkkan’s follow-up to his Tony-winning All The Way play about President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The new cast announcements follow last week’s news that The Great Society will begin performances Friday, September 6 at Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theater for a 12-week limited engagement. Brian Cox will play the 36th President of the United States.

Clapp will play J. Edgar Hoover, Pinkham will be Robert F. Kennedy and Wood has been cast as Senator Everett Dirksen.

The Great Society is the second of Schenkkan’s two-play LBJ project. Bill Rauch will direct, as he did with All The Way. The latter play won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Play and Bryan Cranston took the Tony for his lead role as LBJ.

Today’s casting announcement was made by producers Jeffrey Richards and Louise Gund.