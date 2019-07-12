Laura Gibson Launches 11:11 Entertainment Talent Management Company With Hannah Roth & Meghan Shankar

Talent manager Laura Gibson has left Generate and has teamed with former talent agents Hannah Roth and Meghan Shankar to form the talent management company 11:11 Entertainment.

Gibson started her career at UTA, was an agent at ICM and spent the last six years in management at Generate. Roth spent the last twenty years at Buchwald working as an agent in both their NY and LA offices. Shankar started her career at Creative Artists Management before moving to LA where she worked at Gersh and then Domain as an agent for the last three years.

Their client roster includes Steve Agee (Guardians of the Galaxy, New Girl), Luke Arnold (Black Sails, INXS), Samuel Anderson (Netflix’s Another Life), Brent Antonello (Dynasty), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionist), Louis Ozawa Changchien (Amazon’s The Hunt, Showtime’s Kidding), Kimberly Hébert Gregory (HBO’s Vice Principals, ABC’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World), Marvin “Krondon” Jones, III (CW’s Black Lightning), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Black Sails, Epix’s Deep State), Rowena King (AMC’s Dietland), Peter Macon (Fox’s The Orville) Julian Elijah Martinez (Hulu’s Wu-Tang, Network on Broadway), Roxane Mesquida (Starz’s Now Apocalypse), Sibongile Mlambo (Netflix’s Lost in Space, Freeform’s Siren), Emily Swallow (CW’s Supernatural, Disney+’s The Mandalorian), Pearl Thusi (Netflix’s Queen Sono, Quantico) and Jean Villepique (NBC’s A.P. Bio) among others.