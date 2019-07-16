‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ To Air Live After Democratic Debates This Month

The Late Show won’t start quite as late as usual a couple of times this month. CBS said today that its Stephen Colbert-hosted late-night talker will air live immediately after the second batch of Democratic debates on July 30 and 31.

No word yet on which gests will joining Colbert for the live broadcast from the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan. Among the Late Show guests for last month’s postdebate episodes were Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who made news of her own again during the weekend — and former New Jersey Gov. and 2016 GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie. Watch Colbert’s monologue after Night 2 of the dedate below.

Late Show also aired live after last month’s inaugural pair of Dem faceoffs of the 2020 election cycle. Earlier today, Comedy Central said that its The Daily Show with Trevor Noah again will air live after both July debates as well.

CNN will host this month’s debates, after NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo teamed on the first pair on June 26 and 27. The late-July episodes will mark the 22nd and 23rd time The Late Show has aired live, CBS noted.

Here is what Colbert had to say during his live opening monologue on June 27: