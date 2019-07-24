‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ To Air Live After Round 2 Of Democratic Debates

Late Night with Seth Meyers is gearing up to go live on July 30 and 31, following the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates, NBC announced today.

Host Seth Meyers will offer his thoughts following each of the two-night debates, with the late-night program scheduled to start at 12:35 a.m. ET.

Guests on Meyers’ July 30 show include Wanda Sykes, and Chris Hayes will drop in on the July 31 telecast.

CNN is airing this round of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates. Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will serve together as moderators, with the debates being broadcast live from Detroit at 8 p.m. ET.

Once again, twenty candidates will square off in the 10-person debates. We have complete details here on the candidate lineups.