‘Lara Croft’ Actor Simon Yam Stabbed In China – No Motive For Attack

Actor Simon Yam was stabbed in the stomach Saturday at an event in southern China, but the injuries were not life-threatening. No motive for the attack has been established.

The veteran Hong Kong actor has appeared in more than 125 movies and 40 television series. He played the villain Chen Lo in the 2003 Hollywood film Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life. He is also known by his Chinese name Yam Tat-wah.

Police detained a suspect after the stabbing, which took place in the Zhongshan Huoju Development Zone in Guangdong province.

The 64-year-old Yam had to undergo surgery at a hospital in Zhongshan city, according to reports quoting his manager, Lester Mo. “He was stabbed in the tummy area and also got a cut on his right hand,” Mo said.