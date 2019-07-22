Lakers Star Anthony Davis Again Avoids Long-Term Promise To Stay In LA

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) wears a T-shirt with 'That's All, Folks,' printed on it during player introduction before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)

Anthony Davis isn’t buying in to the notion that he’s a long-term pillar for the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis, who is signed with the basketball team only through this year, told the Chicago Tribune in an interview Saturday that he’d be interested in exploring something with that team.

“I mean, (this is) definitely hometown,” Davis said. “If the opportunity ever presents itself and when that time comes, I’d definitely consider it.”

Davis was acquired July 6 from the New Orleans Pelicans, but has repeatedly said he’s only focused on the coming year, when he’ll be paired with LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins, Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green in an effort to get the Lakers back to the playoffs.

After his introductory press conference, Davis said that he had one year with the Lakers, then would review his options. The words had to terrorize the organization, which basically bet the farm that they could make him a pillar of their future teams as LeBron ages. In addition to giving over young players Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, the team sent three first-round draft picks to New Orleans, meaning the Pelicans essentially control the Lakers draft from 2021 through 2024. That could spell disaster for a team led by 35-year-old LeBron James that’s built to win now.

“I’m just focused on this season,” Davis said in an interview after the initial press conference. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I have one year here, so I’m gonna make the best of this year, and when that time comes around in the summer or whenever the season’s over — hopefully around mid-June after we just had this parade and I need a couple of days to think — then we can talk about that. But until then, I’ll try to do whatever I can to help this team win this year.”