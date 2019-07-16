LaKeith Stanfield To Topline ‘Notes From a Young Black Chef’ Film From A24

LaKeith Stanfield is quickly becoming a major player in Hollywood. The Sorry to Bother You star has signed on to headline and serve as an executive producer in Notes From a Young Black Chef, a film adaptation based on the memoir about 29 year-old American-Nigerian chef Kwame Onwuachi, which he co-wrote with Joshua David Stein. A24 optioned the rights and will finance the feature with Stephen “Dr” Love producing.

Randy McKinnon has been brought on to adapt the screenplay, which follows Onwuachi’s journey from his childhood in the Bronx with a mostly single mother to opening a fine-dining restaurant in Washington DC at the age of 26.

Onwuachi, who appeared on Bravo’s Top Chef, most recently won the 2019 James Beard award for Rising Chef of the Year.

A director has yet to be named. Colin Stark will also serve as executive producer alongside Stanfield.

