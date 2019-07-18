Click to Skip Ad
Kyoto Animation Studio Arson Claims Unknown Death Toll, Many Injuries

Smoke billows from a three-story building of Kyoto Animation in a fire in Kyoto, western Japan, Thursday, July 18, 2019. Kyoto prefectural police said the fire broke out Thursday morning after a man burst into it and spread unidentified liquid and put fire.(Kyodo News via AP) AP Images

A man entered a major Japanese animation studio and poured gasoline on the floor, sparking a fire that has led to an undetermined number of deaths and at least 30 injuries.

The fire at Kyoto Animation, a company known for producing shows and movies including “Full Metal Panic,” “K-On,” Violet Evergarden: The Movie, A Silent Voice: The Movie and “Clannad,” among other works, is being treated as an arson, Japanese news media are reporting.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, entered the building at 10 AM Japan time. Police have arrested the suspect but have not said how many people have died in the attack, or established a motive.

 

