Kurtwood Smith To Co-Star In Nate Bargatze ABC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Kurtwood Smith (Patriot) is making a return to multi-cam comedy with a lead role opposite Nate Bargatze in his ABC comedy pilot, from The Carmichael Show creators Jerrod Carmichael and Ari Katcher, showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and 20th Century Fox TV.

Based on the life and comedy of Bargatze, the series follows Nate (Bargatze) and his wife Laura (Katie Aselton) who choose to move from California to Nate’s native Tennessee, where his parents still live, to raise their 6-year-old daughter. They find the pursuit of a simple life to be much more complicated than they imagined.

Smith will play Nate’s dad.

The project is penned by Bargatze, Carmichael, Katcher and Bargatze’s writing partner Dan Shaki. Drew Goddard will direct the pilot, produced by 20th Century Fox TV in association with Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Executive producing the pilot are Bargatze, Carmichael, showrunner Sanchez-Witzel, Goddard and Brillstein’s Tim Sarkes and Alex Murray.

The pilot casting is Smith’s first multi-cam series-regular role since he played Red Forman in That 70’s Show, which wrapped in 2006. In the interim, he has appeared such in films as Cedar Rapids and Hitchcock and dramatic television such as ABC’s Resurrection and Amazon’s Patriot. He currently can be seen on MGM/Epix series Perpetual Grace, LTD. His other film credits include Robocop and Dead Poets Society. Smith is repped by Progressive Artists Agency and Pop Art Management.

