DRG Takes Global Rights To C4’s Kristin Scott Thomas & Mark Rylance-Fronted Doc Series ‘My Grandparents’ War’

Kristin Scott Thomas-fronted documentary My Grandparents’ War is set to travel the world after distributor DRG took the rights to the C4 series.

The four-part series, produced by British indie Wild Pictures, sees Hollywood stars including The English Patient star Scott Thomas and Bridge of Spies star Mark Rylance re-trace the footsteps of their grandparents in World War Two. It was commissioned to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the war.

The doc took the pair to historic locations – from the beaches of Dunkirk to prisoner of war

camps in Asia. Two other stars are set to appear in other episodes. It will explore how six years changed the lives of their family and the world forever. In each episode, the actors will learn about the life and death decisions their grandparents faced.

Related Story Oscar-Winning Actor Mark Rylance Quits Royal Shakespeare Company Over Big Oil Sponsorship Deal

The show will air on C4 later this year and was commissioned by Fatima Salaria, is exec produced by Tom Anstiss and Paul Hamann and directed by Leo Burley.

Mette Kanne-Behrendsen, DRG’s SVP of acquisitions, said, “With My Grandparent’s War, Wild Pictures has brilliantly combined key moments in history with a fresh and compelling biographical insight into some of the world’s leading actors. Such a unique and considered approach to this global event, coupled with the 80 th anniversary in September, is sure to make this extraordinary series a ‘must have’ title for any broadcaster or platform looking to commemorate the start of World War Two.”

Anstiss added, “We are delighted to be working alongside DRG and look forward to the reception our series receives on the international market. It’s a privilege to work with such talented people as Kristin Scott Thomas, Mark Rylance and the two other award-winning actors we are currently filming with. They each bring real intellectual curiosity, emotional depth and compassion, and deliver a compelling and revelatory new understanding of World War Two. Their films explore universal themes and are a moving reminder of how bravery, comradeship, love and self-sacrifice prevailed in the face of tragedy.”