West End Production Of ‘Kinky Boots’ To Launch In U.S. Via Theater Streaming Service BroadwayHD In July

EXCLUSIVE: Kinky Boots is coming back to the United States… via streaming service BroadwayHD. The West End production of the musical, which is from Cyndi Lauper and playwright Harvey Fierstein, is to launch on the digital platform on July 15.

It comes after the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning musical ended its run in London earlier this year.

The musical, which is based on the 2005 British film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, is the latest West End production to debut on the service, which was launched by theater producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley in 2015. It has recently debuted 42nd Street, Disney’s Broadway Hits, filmed at Royal Albert Hall, and the 25th anniversary specials of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of two people with nothing in common—or so they think. Charlie, played by Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly, is a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola, played by Oliver Award winner Matt Henry, is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen. But in the end, their most sensation achievement is their friendship.

The London performance of the musical had a limited run in select movie theaters earlier this month.

“Kinky Boots was a groundbreaking and innovative production from a team of some of the most brilliant minds in entertainment. It not only deserved to be center stage on Broadway and the West End, but to also have a truly global audience. With this original film capture, we are not only able to bring the show exclusively to our service so that it is more accessible for anyone to see, but we were also able to artfully film the West End production so that viewers at home on their couches feel like they have the best seat in the house,” said Lane and Comley

“Since the first performance of Kinky Boots, hardly a day has passed without my receiving a thank you message from someone whose spirits were raised up by the show,” Fierstein added. “Kinky Boots has been playing in big cities all over the world but now, thanks to this live capture, it will reach people a whole new audience who can watch it from the comfort of their own homes. I am beyond excited.”