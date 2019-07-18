‘Stan & Ollie’ Director Jon S. Baird Hired For Marv Films Movie Prompting ‘Kingsman’ Speculation

Matthew Vaughn’s UK outfit, known for the Kingsman and Kick-Ass franchises, confirmed Baird’s hire for an “untitled Marv Films movie” but wouldn’t reveal more at this stage.

Rumor is that Baird is in line to direct ‘Kingsman 3’ (the project is still untitled), despite Vaughn having helmed the previous films in the series. All parties are keeping tight-lipped on this, however.

It was only a couple of months ago that Baird was announced as director on hot Cannes package Rothchild, which scored multiple pre-sales on the Croisette. At the time, Gibson’s involvement in a film whose title evokes a wealthy Jewish family caused some consternation on social media but this is not thought to have influenced Baird’s decision to move off the project. The film’s seller HanWay was unavailable for comment.

Director-producer Vaughn, currently in post-production on Kingsman prequel The King’s Man, has previously said he would like to make the prequel and ‘Kingsman 3’ back-to-back. Given that schedule and that Baird has left Rothchild for the Marv project, it stands to reason that Baird could be in line for the third Kingsman.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, starring Taron Egerton and Colin Firth, took more than $400M worldwide for Fox in 2017.

Baird’s 2018 pic Stan & Ollie, about iconic comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, scored BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations. He previously directed crime-comedy pic Filth, starring James McAvoy and Jamie Bell, a movie whose irreverent tone chimes well with Vaughn’s output.

The King’s Man will explore the origins of the franchise’s spy organization. Set for release by Fox/Disney in early 2020, the pic’s starry ensemble includes Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gemma Arterton, Stanley Tucci and Harris Dickinson. The first trailer dropped Tuesday.

Marv’s development projects include a Kick-Ass reboot, a Hit-Girl feature and a Statesman movie. There is also a Kingsman TV series in the works.